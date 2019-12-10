NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a 2019 TSX Venture 50™ ranked company focused on the home health care industry, is pleased to announce that Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap, will present at the ii6 Summit to be held December 11, 2019 at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto. The event, which is sponsored by InvestorIntel Corp. and 724 Capital Corp., gives CEOs an opportunity to present their companies to multiple accredited investors.

During the Main Event, Mr. Dobbin plans to discuss the following:

Record Quarterly Results – Q3

The quarter ending September 30, 2019 results were released on November 7, 2019 and highlighted:

Nine consecutive quarters of revenue growth;

Record quarterly revenues;



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81334ef1-fb3f-4764-ad37-c806a2b2f2b5

Record quarterly EBITDA;

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b74449b-5400-47f2-af54-c30699f48056

Industry and Strategy

The expanding Home Care market and Nova Leap’s focus on dementia care;

How Nova Leap has successfully employed its acquisition and post-acquisition strategies to achieve record financial results, including the best quarter in the Company’s history;

How promoting from within the organization has helped the Company scale;

How continued investment in care professional training, including dementia training, leads to better client service;

Why expanding to South Central U.S. was appropriate after the Company’s success in building a regional platform in New England;

The advantage of decentralized operations and the impact of positive incremental changes on operational leverage; and

The Company’s high insider ownership and Management’s desire for the Company to become a long-term compounder through the proper allocation of capital.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 5 different U.S. states: Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Oklahoma as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.

NON-GAAP MEASURES:

Gross margin is service revenue less cost of services;

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), is calculated as the net loss, before acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash expenses (including loss from disposal of assets, impairments, amortization and depreciation and stock-based compensation), interest expense, net of interest income and income tax expense.

For further information:

Christopher Dobbin, CPA, CA, Director, President and CEO Nova Leap Health Corp., T: 902 401 9480 F: 902 482 5177 cdobbin@novaleaphealth.com

