NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, today announced plans to close and liquidate three of its ETFs.



The ETFs will no longer accept creation orders after Friday, January 17, 2020. The final day of trading on the ETFs’ respective exchanges will also be Friday, January 17, 2020. Shareholders who do not sell their shares by this date will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on each ETF’s net asset value (NAV), which is expected to be on or around Monday, January 27, 2020, following the last day of operations, which is expected to be Friday, January 24, 2020. Additional information can be found in the WisdomTree Fund Changes: FAQ document here .

Fund Closures/Liquidation:

Fund Name Ticker Exchange WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund DYB Cboe WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund WBAL NYSE Arca WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000PutWrite Strategy Fund RPUT Cboe

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $61.9 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs .

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

There are risks involved with investing, including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves currency, political and economic risk. Funds focusing on a single country and/or sector may experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging markets, currency, fixed income and alternative investments include additional risks. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only.

