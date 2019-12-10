PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported a net loss of $2,169,000, or $0.27 per share, for its 2020 fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2019 compared to net income of $55,000, or $0.00 per share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first six months of 2020, AMREP had a net loss of $2,365,000, or $0.29 per share, compared to net income of $116,000, or $0.01 per share, for the same period of 2019.

During the second quarter of 2020, AMREP recognized a non-cash pre-tax settlement charge of $2,929,000 due to AMREP’s defined benefit pension plan paying certain lump sum payouts of pension benefits to former employees.

The results of the second quarter of the prior year reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $580,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $635,000. The first six months of the prior year reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $1,242,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $1,358,000. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP’s fulfillment services business in April 2019.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.  

 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
  Three Months Ended October 31,
   2019   2018 
         
Revenues $3,960,000  $2,620,000 
         
Net (loss) from continuing operations $(2,169,000) $(580,000)
         
Net income from discontinued operations  -  $635,000 
         
Net income $(2,169,000) $55,000 
         
(Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted $(0.27) $(0.08)
         
Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted  -  $0.08 
         
Income per share – Basic and Diluted $(0.27) $0.00 
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic  8,129,000   8,095,000 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted  8,129,000   8,146,000 


  Six Months Ended October 31,
   2019   2018 
         
Revenues $  8,727,000   $  6,858,000  
         
Net (loss) from continuing operations $  (2,365,000) $  (1,242,000)
         
Net income from discontinued operations  -  $  1,358,000 
         
Net income $  (2,365,000) $  116,000 
         
(Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted  $  (0.29 ) $  (0.16 )
         
Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted  -  $  0.17 
         
Income per share – Basic and Diluted $  (0.29) $  0.01 
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic    8,125,000     8,090,000 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted    8,125,000     8,135,000 
         

AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).


