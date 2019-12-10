PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported a net loss of $2,169,000, or $0.27 per share, for its 2020 fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2019 compared to net income of $55,000, or $0.00 per share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first six months of 2020, AMREP had a net loss of $2,365,000, or $0.29 per share, compared to net income of $116,000, or $0.01 per share, for the same period of 2019.
During the second quarter of 2020, AMREP recognized a non-cash pre-tax settlement charge of $2,929,000 due to AMREP’s defined benefit pension plan paying certain lump sum payouts of pension benefits to former employees.
The results of the second quarter of the prior year reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $580,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $635,000. The first six months of the prior year reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $1,242,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $1,358,000. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP’s fulfillment services business in April 2019.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended October 31,
|2019
|2018
|Revenues
|$
|3,960,000
|$
|2,620,000
|Net (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(2,169,000
|)
|$
|(580,000
|)
|Net income from discontinued operations
|-
|$
|635,000
|Net income
|$
|(2,169,000
|)
|$
|55,000
|(Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted
|-
|$
|0.08
|Income per share – Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|0.00
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|8,129,000
|8,095,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|8,129,000
|8,146,000
|Six Months Ended October 31,
|2019
|2018
|Revenues
|$
|8,727,000
|$
|6,858,000
|Net (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(2,365,000
|)
|$
|(1,242,000
|)
|Net income from discontinued operations
|-
|$
|1,358,000
|Net income
|$
|(2,365,000
|)
|$
|116,000
|(Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted
|-
|$
|0.17
|Income per share – Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|8,125,000
|8,090,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|8,125,000
|8,135,000
AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).
James McMonagle
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(610) 487-0904
AMREP Corporation
Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
