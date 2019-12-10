Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Nevada South announces the recent hiring of Matthew Resler as the new vice president of operations.



Mr. Resler has more than 20 years of experience as a regional business executive with a proven history of driving development in operations, finance, marketing, human resources, and overall business intelligence. He has served in a variety of capacities, including general manager, regional director of operations, senior vice president of regional operations, and chief executive officer. As the new vice president of operations for Associa Nevada South, Mr. Resler will focus on branch operations, business development, client growth, employee training and retention, and project service areas.



“Matthew has vast leadership and mentoring skills, efficiency for improvement strategies and financial insight,” stated Tiffany Dessaints, Associa Nevada South president. “Associa Nevada South is excited to welcome him to the team, and we look forward to implementing his unique management style.”



Mr. Resler holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and a degree in finance from the College of Southern Nevada. He is lean Six Sigma certified and also attended the Peoples Law School at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.



