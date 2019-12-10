CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (“Cordy” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: CKK) is pleased to announce that it has extended the expiry date of certain of its outstanding common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”). The term of the 17,127,176 Warrants issued on December 14, 2016 and having an exercise price of $0.05 per whole Warrant has been extended from December 14, 2019 to March 14, 2020. The extension of the term of the Warrants has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.



Warrantholders are advised that replacement Warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original Warrant certificates must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise or transfer of such Warrants.

Additional information on Cordy is available on our website www.cordy.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For general information, please contact:



Darrick Evong

Chief Executive Officer



IR@cordy.ca

Phone: (403) 262-7667



