TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that it has waived conditions and agreed to acquire, subject to regulatory approvals, a portfolio of eight properties containing fourteen apartment buildings totaling 1,503 rental suites, well-located throughout the downtown core and surrounding metro area of Halifax, Nova Scotia. A table summarizing the properties being acquired is below.



Occupancy for the total portfolio currently stands at 99.9%. CAPREIT will pay approximately $391 million for the portfolio, satisfied by the assumption of approximately $109.1 million in mortgages with a weighted average interest rate of 1.94% and a weighted average term to maturity of 1.25 years, with the balance in cash from its Acquisition and Operating credit facility. Closing is expected by the end of January 2020.

The properties have been well maintained and all are close to key amenities such as the Halifax waterfront, the city’s Central Business District, schools, universities, public transport, shopping, walking trails, entertainment, and other attractions. A number of the properties contain retail components to better serve residents.

“With this purchase, we will significantly increase the size and scale of our Halifax portfolio, capturing strong economies of scale and operating synergies across our asset base in the city,” commented Mark Kenney, President and CEO. “Once completed, our Halifax portfolio will grow to over 3,100 residential suites, transforming CAPREIT into one of the city’s premier providers of quality rental accommodation.”

Property Total Suites Year Built Parking Occupancy Avg. Size (Sq. ft.) 1920 Brunswick Street 146 2014 118 100.0% 715 1881 Brunswick Street 170 1979 141 100.0% 930 1991 Brunswick Street 195 1971 195 100.0% 670 2001 Brunswick Street 119 1974 101 100.0% 745 2065 & 2073-2077 Brunswick Street 164 1986 114 100.0% 770 5885 Cunard Street 190 1971 183 99.5% 750 5770 Spring Garden Road 186 1975 180 100.0% 740 79‐81 Radcliffe Drive & 80‐95 Chipstone Close 333 1991 - 1995 527 99.7% 995

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

ABOUT CAPREIT

CAPREIT is a growth-oriented investment trust managing 64,028 suites and sites across Canada, the Netherlands, and Ireland. It owns interests directly in Canada and indirectly in the Netherlands through its investment in ERES a total of 60,362 residential units, comprising 48,687 residential suites and 72 manufactured home communities comprising 11,675 sites, all located in and near major urban centres. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure, which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent CAPREIT's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings that can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT

Mr. Michael Stein

Chairman

(416) 861-5788

CAPREIT

Mr. Mark Kenney

President & CEO

(416) 861-9404 CAPREIT

Mr. Scott Cryer

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-5771





