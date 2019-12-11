MADRID, Spain, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Milenial Islami” project of the Indika Foundation in Indonesia received first place of the Intercultural Innovation Award of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group. It was selected as one of ten global grassroots initiatives to receive the prestigious award, during an Awards Ceremony held last night at the Royal Theatre in Madrid, Spain. The selection process was highly competitive, with over 1,200 applications from 128 countries.



The Indika Foundation’s “Milenial Islami” project engages leaders of various religions in conversations with the public, both online and offline, to promote interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

“Receiving the Intercultural Innovation Award shows that what we do matters, and fuels us to continue to give our best in teaching peace,” said Milenial Islami Director Ronny Pitojo. “This award reminds us that we are on the right track, and gives us extra strength to keep fighting,” added Milenial Islami Managing Director Ayu Kartika Dewi.

The Indika Foundation’s “Milenial Islami” project includes “Diversity Tours,” which consist of group visits to various houses of worship and interactive discussions with religious leaders. The goal of the project is to prevent and counter hate by promoting peaceful coexistence, both online and offline.

The Intercultural Innovation Award supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year, the Awards Ceremony was chaired by the High Representative for UNAOC and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, H.E. Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Mr. Bill McAndrews, Vice President Market Communications, BMW Group.

In addition to a financial grant, the Indika Foundation will receive capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC and the BMW Group to help the “Milenial Islami” project expand and replicate to other contexts. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as both partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each project.

Learn more about the project:

https://interculturalinnovation.org/milenial-islami/