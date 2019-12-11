MADRID, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Inclusive Intercultural Education for Social Cohesion” project of Kachinland College in Myanmar was selected as one of ten global grassroots initiatives to receive the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Award from the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, during an Awards Ceremony held last night at the Royal Theatre in Madrid, Spain. The selection process was highly competitive, with over 1,200 applications from 128 countries.



With its project “Inclusive Intercultural Education for Social Cohesion,” Kachinland College empowers and equips young leaders from different ethnic, linguistic, and religious backgrounds in northern Myanmar to become facilitators in intercultural dialogue, both online and offline.

"It is such an honor to receive the Intercultural Innovation Award for our work building inclusive societies," said Kachinland College Director Nbyen Dan Hkung Awng. “It helps us keep the fire burning for promoting intercultural understanding and inclusive societies."

Kachinland College’s “Inclusive Intercultural Education for Social Cohesion” project trains young leaders in IT literacy, photography, and video. They get to live under one roof for a period of at least six months and work as volunteers, reaching out to various youth communities in northern Myanmar’s villages and towns. They will then share their improved intercultural knowledge with wider youth audiences, including via social media platforms.

The Intercultural Innovation Award supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year, the Awards Ceremony was chaired by the High Representative for UNAOC and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, H.E. Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Mr. Bill McAndrews, Vice President Market Communications, BMW Group.

In addition to a financial grant, Kachinland College will receive capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC and the BMW Group to help the “Inclusive Intercultural Education for Social Cohesion” project expand and replicate to other contexts. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as both partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each project.

Learn more about the project:

https://interculturalinnovation.org/inclusive-intercultural-education-for-social-cohesion/