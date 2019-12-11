WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: BOLD ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Audentes Therapeutics’ agreement to be acquired by Astellas Pharma Inc. Shareholders of Audentes Therapeutics will receive $60.00 in cash for each share of Audentes Therapeutics owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-audentes-therapeutics-inc.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ GS: MDCO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to The Medicines Company’s agreement to be acquired by Novartis AG. Shareholders of The Medicines Company will receive $85.00 in cash for each share of The Medicines Company owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-the-medicines-company .

Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Aircastle’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited. Shareholders of Aircastle will receive $32.00 in cash for each share of Aircastle owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-aircastle-limited .

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PEGI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pattern Energy’s agreement to be acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Shareholders of Pattern Energy will receive $26.75 in cash for each share of Pattern Energy owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pattern-energy-group-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.