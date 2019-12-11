WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Instructure’s agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, LLC. Shareholders of Instructure will receive $47.60 in cash for each share of Instructure owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-instructure-inc .

SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: SORL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to SORL Auto Part’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of the funds managed by a consortium. Shareholders of SORL Auto Parts will receive $4.72 in cash for each share of SORL Auto Parts owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-sorl-auto-parts-inc .

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ GS: AMTD ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TD Ameritrade’s agreement to be acquired by The Charles Schwab Corporation. Shareholders of TD Ameritrade will receive 1.0837 shares of Charles Schwab for each share of TD Ameritrade owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-td-ameritrade-holding-corporation .

William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to William Lyon Homes’ agreement to be acquired by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation. Shareholders of William Lyon Homes will receive $2.50 in cash and 0.800 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation common stock for each share of William Lyon Homes owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-william-lyon-homes .

