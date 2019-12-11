MADRID, Spain, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “MinorMatters: Rewind; Rebuild” project of the organization Alliance Development Trust in Sri Lanka was selected as one of ten global grassroots initiatives to receive the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Award from the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, during an Awards Ceremony held last night at the Royal Theatre in Madrid, Spain. The selection process was highly competitive, with over 1,200 applications from 128 countries.



The Alliance Development Trust’s “MinorMatters: Rewind; Rebuild” project is a web-based platform with resources to equip and empower citizens, especially youth, to promote religious freedom and coexistence in Sri Lanka. Soon, the platform will also include an online museum to memorialize religious freedom violations and promote interreligious dialogue in the country.

"We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Project Director Yamini Ravindran. “It is an encouragement to continue our work on promoting religious freedom.”

The Intercultural Innovation Award supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year, the Awards Ceremony was chaired by the High Representative for UNAOC and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, H.E. Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Mr. Bill McAndrews, Vice President Market Communications, BMW Group.

In addition to a financial grant, the Alliance Development Trust will receive capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC and the BMW Group to help the “MinorMatters: Rewind; Rebuild” project expand and replicate to other contexts. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as both partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each project.

Learn more about the project:

https://interculturalinnovation.org/minormatters-rewind-rebuild/