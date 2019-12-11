MADRID, Spain, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Women as Peace Champions” project of the Women’s Rights Association in Pakistan was selected as one of ten global grassroots initiatives to receive the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Award from the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, during an Awards Ceremony held last night at the Royal Theatre in Madrid, Spain. The selection process was highly competitive, with over 1,200 applications from 128 countries.



The “Women as Peace Champions” project engages marginalized women groups to decrease the gap in the decision-making process and increase collaboration between different communities. It provides a platform for dialogue about peace and aims to foster tolerance amongst communities through the contribution of women.

"The Intercultural Innovation Award not only acknowledges the work of Women Rights Association; it supports our efforts for a more inclusive, accepting and just society," said the organization’s President, Shaista Bukhari.

The Women Rights Association operates on the basis that women are and should be a valuable part of promoting peace, interfaith understating, and cooperation within society. The “Women as Peace Champions” project allows women to be peace ambassadors and to avert and prevent factors that contribute to violent extremism.

The Intercultural Innovation Award supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year, the Awards Ceremony was chaired by the High Representative for UNAOC and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, H.E. Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Mr. Bill McAndrews, Vice President Market Communications, BMW Group.

In addition to a financial grant, the Women’s Rights Association will receive capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC and the BMW Group to help the “Women as Peace Champions” project expand and replicate to other contexts. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as both partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each project.

Learn more about the project:

https://interculturalinnovation.org/women-as-peace-champions/