WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:



Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)

Class Period: February 25, 2017 – November 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

According to the Complaint, on November 12, 2019, the Associated Press reported that Energy Transfer’s Mariner East pipeline project was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”). Citing interviews with current and former state employees, the Associated Press reported that the FBI’s investigation “involves the permitting of the pipeline, whether [Pennsylvania Governor Tom] Wolf and his administration forced environmental protection staff to approve construction permits and whether Wolf or his administration received anything in return.”

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB)

Class Period: July 30, 2019 – October 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

According to the Complaint, on October 28, 2019, Grubhub announced deeply disappointing financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2019. The Company revealed that an important Company demand metric, daily average grubs, had actually fallen 6% sequentially despite an increase in active diners and the Company’s highly touted demand initiatives. Defendants also slashed Grubhub’s 2019 earnings and revenue projections and stated that the Company would achieve only $100 million in EBITDA for 2020, more than 70% below market expectations.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

