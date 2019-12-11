Lochem, 11 December 2019



ForFarmers nominates Annemieke den Otter as member of the Supervisory Board

ForFarmers N.V. (‘ForFarmers’) announces that the Supervisory Board (‘the Board’) has decided to nominate Ms. Annemieke den Otter as member of the Board. This nomination will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (‘AGM’) on 24 April 2020.



Annemieke den Otter (1979) has been working at Ordina N.V. since the end of 2013, and as of 2016 as member of the Executive Board and CFO. In this role she is responsible for Finance, including HR, Procurement, IT and Investor Relations. From 2010 to 2013, Annemieke den Otter was head of Treasury and Corporate Finance at Royal VolkerWessels Stevin N.V. Prior to this, she held various financial positions at Macquarie Capital Advisors (in the United Kingdom) and at ING (in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States).



‘We are very pleased to be able to nominate Annemieke den Otter as member of our Board, given her broad experience in (Corporate) Finance and IT. In addition, she has relevant knowledge of and affinity with HR’, states Cees de Jong, chairman of the Supervisory Board of ForFarmers.

After the appointment of Annemieke den Otter during the AGM on 24 April 2020, the Supervisory Board will still comprise six members and will be composed of:

Cees de Jong (chairman), Sandra Addink-Berendsen (vice-chair), Roger Gerritzen, Vincent Hulshof, Annemieke den Otter, Erwin Wunnekink.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Note to the editor / For additional information:

Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations and Communications

T +31 (0)573 288 194 • M +31 (0)6 10 94 91 61 • E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu

Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that offers complete and innovative feed solutions

for livestock farming. With its “For the Future of Farming” mission, ForFarmers is committed to the

continuity of farming and further sustainalising the agricultural sector.

ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of approximately 10 million tonnes of animal feed. The organisation is operating in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. In 2018, ForFarmers has approximately 2,700 employees. In 2018, the turnover amounted to over € 2.4 billion. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, NL-7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00, F: +31 (0)573 28 88 99, info@forfarmers.eu , www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements that can also relate to ForFarmers’ legally required capital and liquidity positions in certain specific scenarios. Forward-looking statements can include but are not limited to statements that include words such as, “intended”, “expected”, “based on”, “focused on”, “plans”, “estimate” and words with similar meanings. These statements relate to or can have an effect on circumstances that will occur in the future, such as ForFarmers’ future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in forward-looking statements. Factors that can lead to or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxes, laws and regulations, fluctuations in share prices, legal procedures, investigations by regulators, competitive relationships and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this document only concern statements from the date of this document, ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility whatsoever to update forward-looking statements contained in this message, irrespective of whether they reflect new information, future events or otherwise, subject to ForFarmers’ legal obligation to do so.



