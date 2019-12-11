PRESS RELEASE
Montrouge, 11 December 2019
The Corporate and Investment Bank of the Group Crédit Agricole:
A solid and profitable bank of experts committed to serving Corporates
Today, Crédit Agricole CIB presents the details of its targets for 2022, which form part of the Group project and Crédit Agricole Group Medium Term Plan 2022.
Crédit Agricole CIB is a corporate and investment bank which has chosen to focus more on financing activities and corporate clients, and which is based on a powerful and well-coordinated international network.
Its resilient, profitable and conservative business model is based on:
Within the framework of the MTP 2022, the targets for 2022 combine:
Crédit Agricole CIB is also going to roll out several cross-functional projects, including:
++++++
A resilient and profitable model
The Crédit Agricole CIB model is based on:
This model, redefined after 2007/08 and deployed since 2011, generates recurring revenues, while keeping the level of exposure to market volatility low. The risk profile is low thanks to an expert and conservative approach. Last, Crédit Agricole CIB posts a low cost/income ratio, contributing to a high RONE.
A confirmed international and client strategy, with Asia-Pacific as a growth driver
Client coverage now operates via a unified organisation, regrouping 330 senior bankers and 220 investment bankers. This allows for greater agility in the allocation of resources and improved client selection. It is combined with a sector-based approach, focussing on eight sectors which Crédit Agricole CIB anticipates will generate revenue growth of +5% on average per year by 2022.
In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific is the first growth driver for Crédit Agricole CIB, with a revenue growth target of +6.4% on average per year by 2022, of which around +€100m by 2022 will be from China.
Expertise in structured financing activities and great ambitions for the commercial bank
Crédit Agricole CIB has long since demonstrated its leadership in assets financing activities.
Its targets for the financing activities are to:
Market activities supplementing financing activities, with targets for increased profitability
The new organisation of market activities aims to mirror clients’ needs. It covers both financing and funding market solutions (credit and securitisation), and hedging and investment products.
The ambition is to achieve around €2bn in revenues from FICC activities by 2022. Optimising the set-up will reduce direct costs by around 10% over the same time period.
To strengthen this strategy, Crédit Agricole CIB will leverage green and sustainable finance, data and digital solutions
A world leader in green and sustainable finance activities, Crédit Agricole CIB want to go one step further by:
Crédit Agricole will also roll out a three-year data project, forming the foundation of its long-term digital strategy, and has created an innovation team that directly reports to the CEO of Crédit Agricole CIB.
