WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Montana, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“Sandfire America” or the “Company”) announces the filing of its technical report dated December 6, 2019 (effective October 15, 2019) regarding its Black Butte Copper Project in White Sulphur Springs, Montana, USA, pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



A copy of the Company's technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resources, Black Butte Copper Project in White Sulphur Springs, Montana, USA" can be found on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information:

Sandfire Resources America Inc.

Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications

Mobile: 406-224-8180

Office: 406-547-3466

Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com

Additional information on Sandfire Resources America, Inc. can be viewed on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com or on Sandfire Resources America, Inc.’s website at www.sandfireamerica.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.