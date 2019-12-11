STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – December 11, 2019. Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company Forendo Pharma has entered a license and collaboration agreement with the global pharmaceutical company Novartis to develop new drugs for the treatment of chronic liver diseases. Forendo is entitled to an upfront payment, milestone payments and sales-based royalties on products emanating from the research collaboration, which is to be entirely funded by Novartis. In conjunction with the initiation of the collaboration, Novartis will make an equity investment in Forendo.

The collaboration is based on Forendo's world-leading expertise in drug discovery and development of HSD17B inhibitors, which has potential to become effective treatments for a wide range of diseases. HSD17B is a class of enzymes that regulates tissue-specific hormone action. Novartis will acquire global and exclusive licensing rights for all HSD17B inhibitors generated within the framework of the collaboration. Following the conclusion of the research collaboration, Novartis will bear all costs for any future development, production and commercialization of generated compounds.

Forendo's most advanced HSD17B inhibitor, FOR-6219, is currently being evaluated in a phase 1b study in patients with endometriosis and is not covered by the new collaboration agreement with Novartis.

“The fact that Forendo has been able to attract the global pharmaceutical company Novartis as an investor and partner is an important validation of the company's world-leading position in the development of HSD17B inhibitors. The commercial potential of this class of substances is significant even outside the area of women's health, which has been the focus area for Forendo to date," says Karolinska Development's CEO, Viktor Drvota.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

