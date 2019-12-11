

Company Announcement no. 43 – 2019

Copenhagen, December 11th, 2019





GreenMobility just finalized the launch of a new customer-driven platform

GreenMobility has invested in a new platform to strengthen its backend and provide a better customer experience through a new app, which has been launched successfully.

The implementation of the new platform has resulted in a transition period of fewer available electric vehicles in Copenhagen, which is now back to normal, a delay of launch in Aarhus and a postponement of the planned launch in Malmö and Gothenburg until Q1 2020.

The consequence is a downgrade of the company’s guidance on turnover from DKK 38-40 million to now DKK 35-36 million and an expected total customer base end of year of 82.000. The result after taxes is expected at the previously announced level of DKK 27-30 million in deficit.









GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute. Today, GreenMobility operates 400 cars in Copenhagen; and 250 cars in Oslo, together with cooperative partner VY. More than 75,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities, that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed on the Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen.

