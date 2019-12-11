SCANFIL OYJ MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS 11.12.2019 10.30 A.M.
Scanfil Oyj: Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Valo, Kai
Position: CFO
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20191210150120_2
Transaction date: 2019-12-05
Venue: Venue not applicable
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Linked to stock option programme
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Transaction details
Volume: 10,000
Unit price: 3.38EUR
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 10,000
Volume weighted average price: 3.38EUR
SCANFIL OYJ
Petteri Jokitalo
CEO
For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
Scanfil Oyj
Sievi, FINLAND
