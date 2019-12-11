SCANFIL OYJ           MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS                                11.12.2019 10.30 A.M.

Scanfil Oyj: Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:                                   Valo, Kai
Position:                              CFO

Issuer:                                 Scanfil Oyj
LEI:                                       7437004XD6U0FFDCT507


Notification type:                 INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number:              7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20191210150120_2


Transaction date:                 2019-12-05
Venue:                                 Venue not applicable

Nature of the transaction:     SUBSCRIPTION
Linked to stock option programme

Instrument type:                  SHARE
ISIN:                                    FI4000029905

Transaction details
Volume: 10,000
Unit price: 3.38EUR

Aggregated transactions
Volume: 10,000
Volume weighted average price: 3.38EUR

SCANFIL OYJ

Petteri Jokitalo
CEO


For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com