December 11, 2019 03:30 ET

SCANFIL OYJ MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS 11.12.2019 10.30 A.M.



Scanfil Oyj: Managers' Transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Valo, Kai

Position: CFO

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507





Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20191210150120_2





Transaction date: 2019-12-05

Venue: Venue not applicable

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Linked to stock option programme

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Transaction details

Volume: 10,000

Unit price: 3.38EUR

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 10,000

Volume weighted average price: 3.38EUR

SCANFIL OYJ



Petteri Jokitalo

CEO





For additional information:

CEO Petteri Jokitalo

tel. +358 8 4882 111

www.scanfil.com