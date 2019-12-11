To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

11 December 2019


New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13H and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISINSeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000952621213HDKK1.00%
(non-callable)		1 Jul 2021IT
DK000952613913HDKK1.00%
(non-callable)		1 Jul 2025RF


ISINSeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*Interest rate spread
DK000952656832HDKKCIBOR3 +
Interest rate spread (callable)		1 Oct 2023RFFixed at
auction
DK000952664232HDKKCIBOR3 +
Interest rate spread
(non-callable)		1 Oct 2023RFFixed at
auction
DK000952648532HDKKCIBOR3 +
Interest rate spread (non-callable)		1 Apr 2022RF0.05%

 *Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment