To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
11 December 2019
New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019
In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.
The Final Bond Terms for series 13H and 32H are stated below.
Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.
|ISIN
|Series
|Currency
|Bond type
|Maturity
|IT/RF*
|DK0009526212
|13H
|DKK
|1.00%
(non-callable)
|1 Jul 2021
|IT
|DK0009526139
|13H
|DKK
|1.00%
(non-callable)
|1 Jul 2025
|RF
|ISIN
|Series
|Currency
|Bond type
|Maturity
|IT/RF*
|Interest rate spread
|DK0009526568
|32H
|DKK
|CIBOR3 +
Interest rate spread (callable)
|1 Oct 2023
|RF
|Fixed at
auction
|DK0009526642
|32H
|DKK
|CIBOR3 +
Interest rate spread
(non-callable)
|1 Oct 2023
|RF
|Fixed at
auction
|DK0009526485
|32H
|DKK
|CIBOR3 +
Interest rate spread (non-callable)
|1 Apr 2022
|RF
|0.05%
*Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)
Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.
