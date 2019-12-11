To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

11 December 2019





New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13H and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009526212 13H DKK 1.00%

(non-callable) 1 Jul 2021 IT DK0009526139 13H DKK 1.00%

(non-callable) 1 Jul 2025 RF





ISIN Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* Interest rate spread DK0009526568 32H DKK CIBOR3 +

Interest rate spread (callable) 1 Oct 2023 RF Fixed at

auction DK0009526642 32H DKK CIBOR3 +

Interest rate spread

(non-callable) 1 Oct 2023 RF Fixed at

auction DK0009526485 32H DKK CIBOR3 +

Interest rate spread (non-callable) 1 Apr 2022 RF 0.05%

*Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

