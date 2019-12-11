Atos ranks in the top 5 companies in Morgan Stanley Capital International's (MSCI) Environment Social Governance rating in 2019

Paris, December 11, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that it has received a triple A score in the ESG (Environmental, Social, governance) rating from MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International)*. Atos is ranked among the top 5 companies in the IT and software services sector out of 104 companies which are evaluated in the MSCI ACWI Index.

In 2019, Atos obtained a triple A score from MSCI on a rating scale ranging from triple A to triple C. Atos has confirmed this score since 2017. Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) is one of the rating agencies that analyses the ESG practices of thousands of companies around the world and aims to measure the resilience of companies to long-term ESG financial risks. This year, the agency has chosen to make public all the ratings of the companies evaluated in this index. These valuations are used by more than 1,300 investors worldwide.

Philippe Mareine, Director of Digital Transformation, Director of Human Resources & CSR at Atos said: "More than ever, investors and companies are ensuring that ESG practices are measured and improved. At Atos, economic, societal and environmental performance are closely linked and are integrated into a single approach. As a leading company in digital transformation, we must act to fight climate change and integrate environmental and societal dimensions into the design of our digital solutions. We are particularly proud of this new recognition, which confirms our commitment to a sustainable future for all as expressed by our statement of purpose. »

This distinction complements and confirms other awards which Atos has received in 2019:

Atos is ranked N°1 in the DJSI World and Europe indexes in the IT and software services sector,

World and Europe indexes in the IT and software services sector, Atos has been awarded "gold" level by EcoVadis for its performance in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),

for its performance in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Atos is ranked No. 4 by EcoAct , which has analyzed the climate reporting performance of all CAC 40 companies,

, which has analyzed the performance of Atos is ranked No. 3 by Carbon 4 , which has analyzed not the carbon performance of CAC 40 companies, but their ability to identify, assess and manage physical risks as part of their annual reporting,

, which has analyzed not the carbon performance of but their Atos is ranked in the top 10% of its sector by ISS Oekom.

*MSCI ESG Research provides MSCI ESG Ratings on global public and a few private companies on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers. Atos' score in detail here: https://www.msci.com/esg-ratings/issuer/atos-se/IID000000002158274

