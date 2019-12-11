TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 DECEMBER 2019 AT 11 AM (EET)

Swiss Life (Luxembourg) S.A.’s shareholding in Taaleri has increased above the threshold of 5 per cent



Taaleri Plc has received an announcement from Swiss Life (Luxembourg) S.A.on 10 December 2019, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the total number of Taaleri Plc shares owned by Swiss Life (Luxembourg) S.A. and its funds increased above five (5) per cent of the share capital of Taaleri Plc on 9 December 2019.

Total position of Swiss Life (Luxembourg) S.A. and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of Taaleri Plc Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 5,12% 0 5.12%

1,450,956





Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct

(AML 9:5) Indirect

(AML 9:6 ja 9:7) FI000062195 1,450,956 0 5.12% 0 TOTAL A 1,450,956 5.12%

The share capital of Taaleri Plc consists of 28,350,620 shares and each share is entitled to one vote at the general meeting of shareholders.

Taaleri Plc

Communications

For more information, please contact:

Head of Communications and IR Sophie Jolly, + 358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com

