GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 11 DECEMBER 2019 AT 11.00



Resolutions of Gofore Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting and Organization Meeting of the Board of Directors



The Extraordinary General Meeting of Gofore Plc held today 11 December 2019 made the following mainline decisions. The decisions will be available entirely in the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting on the company website at http://gofore.com/extraordinaryagm2019 at the latest from 23 December 2019 onwards.



The remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting confirmed that the remuneration for the full-time Chairman of the Board is EUR 10,000 per month.



Composition of the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting confirmed that Ali U. Saadetdin will be replaced by Timur Kärki as a new member of the Board of Directors.



Resolutions of Gofore Plc's Organization Meeting of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Gofore Plc was organized immediately after the Extraordinary General Meeting and the appointment of a new member of the Board of Directors. At the meeting, the Board of Directors resolved upon the new Chairman of the Board of Directors and members of its committees.



Timur Kärki was selected as the full-time Chairman of the Board of Directors.



The Board of Directors resolved upon the update of composition of the Board committees as follows:



Nomination Committee

Timur Kärki was elected as a member of the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors. Sami Somero and Mika Varjus will continue as members of the Nomination Committee. Timur Kärki was elected as Chairman of the Nomination Committee.



Remuneration Committee

Timur Kärki was elected as a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors. Sami Somero and Stefan Baggström will continue as members of the Remuneration Committee. Timur Kärki was elected as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.



Audit Committee

Kristiina Michelsson, Sami Somero and Mika Varjus will continue as members of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, and Kristiina Michelsson will continue to act as Chairman of the Audit Committee.



GOFORE PLC

Board of Directors

Further enquiries:

Timur Kärki, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 828 5886

timur.karki@gofore.com

Certified Adviser Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210



Gofore Plc is a Finnish digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. We're made up of some 580 people across Finland, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and Estonia - top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2018, our net sales amounted to EUR 50.6 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn to know us better at www.gofore.com.