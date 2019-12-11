Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU - Smoked Pacific, Atlantic and Danube Salmon - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The revenue of the smoked salmon market in the European Union amounted to $4.3B in 2018, approximately reflecting the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price).

The market value increased at an average annual rate of +2.9% from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 when the market value increased by 22% y-o-y. The level of smoked salmon consumption peaked in 2018 and is expected to retain its growth in the immediate term.



Consumption by Country in the EU



The countries with the highest volumes of smoked salmon consumption in 2018 were Germany (40K tonnes), France (24K tonnes) and the UK (24K tonnes), together accounting for 46% of total consumption.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of smoked salmon consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by the UK, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, France ($722M), Italy ($680M) and Germany ($652M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2018, with a combined 48% share of total market. The UK, Belgium, Spain, Romania, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, Hungary and Poland lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 42%.



In 2018, the highest levels of smoked salmon per capita consumption was registered in Denmark (1,465 kg per 1000 persons), followed by Austria (646 kg per 1000 persons), Belgium (586 kg per 1000 persons) and Germany (487 kg per 1000 persons), while the world average per capita consumption of smoked salmon was estimated at 376 kg per 1000 persons.



From 2007 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of the smoked salmon per capita consumption in Denmark totaled +2.2%. In other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Austria (+8.0% per year) and Belgium (-2.8% per year).



Market Forecast 2019-2025 in the EU



Driven by rising demand for smoked salmon in the European Union, the market is expected to start an upward consumption trend over the next seven years. The performance of the market is forecast to increase slightly, with an anticipated CAGR of +2.2% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to bring the market volume to 222K tonnes by the end of 2025.



Production in the EU



The smoked salmon production amounted to 209K tonnes in 2018, leveling off at the previous year. In general, smoked salmon production continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 when production volume increased by 7.6% against the previous year. The volume of smoked salmon production peaked at 232K tonnes in 2016; however, from 2017 to 2018, production failed to regain its momentum.



In value terms, smoked salmon production totaled $4.2B in 2018 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +2.7% over the period from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2013 when production volume increased by 27% against the previous year. The level of smoked salmon production peaked in 2018 and is expected to retain its growth in the immediate term.



Production by Country in the EU



The countries with the highest volumes of smoked salmon production in 2018 were Poland (50K tonnes), the UK (26K tonnes) and France (19K tonnes), together comprising 45% of total production. These countries were followed by Lithuania, Germany, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Romania, Greece, Hungary and Portugal, which together accounted for a further 45%.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of smoked salmon production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by Lithuania, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Exports in the EU



In 2018, the amount of smoked pacific, atlantic and danube salmon exported in the European Union totaled 110K tonnes, going up by 4.9% against the previous year. The total exports indicated prominent growth from 2007 to 2018: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +5.6% over the last eleven-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, smoked salmon exports decreased by -1.1% against 2016 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2012 with an increase of 15% year-to-year. Over the period under review, smoked salmon exports reached their peak figure at 112K tonnes in 2016; however, from 2017 to 2018, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.



In value terms, smoked salmon exports totaled $1.9B in 2018. The total exports indicated a strong increase from 2007 to 2018: its value increased at an average annual rate of +5.6% over the last eleven years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, smoked salmon exports increased by +26.8% against 2015 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 when Exports increased by 22% year-to-year. Over the period under review, smoked salmon exports reached their maximum in 2018 and are expected to retain its growth in the near future.



Exports by Country



Poland was the major exporter of smoked pacific, atlantic and danube salmon in the European Union, with the volume of exports reaching 46K tonnes, which was near 42% of total exports in 2018. It was distantly followed by Lithuania (17K tonnes), Germany (14K tonnes), Denmark (8.7K tonnes), the Netherlands (5.3K tonnes) and the UK (5.1K tonnes), together achieving a 45% share of total exports. France (4.2K tonnes) held a relatively small share of total exports.



Exports from Poland increased at an average annual rate of +6.5% from 2007 to 2018. At the same time, Lithuania (+10.2%), the Netherlands (+9.0%), Germany (+6.0%), the UK (+1.6%) and France (+1.4%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Lithuania emerged as the fastest growing exporter in the European Union, with a CAGR of +10.2% from 2007-2018. Denmark experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. From 2007 to 2018, the share of Poland, Lithuania, Germany and the Netherlands increased by +21%, +10%, +5.9% and +2.9% percentage points, while the shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.



In value terms, Poland ($800M) remains the largest smoked salmon supplier in the European Union, comprising 41% of total smoked salmon exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Lithuania ($297M), with a 15% share of total exports. It was followed by Germany, with a 13% share.



In Poland, smoked salmon exports expanded at an average annual rate of +8.9% over the period from 2007-2018. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Lithuania (+12.8% per year) and Germany (+7.1% per year).



Export Prices by Country



The smoked salmon export price in the European Union stood at $18 per kg in 2018, declining by -1.9% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2018, it increased at an average annual rate of +1.4%. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 an increase of 16% against the previous year. In that year, the export prices for smoked pacific, atlantic and danube salmon reached their peak level of $18 per kg, and then declined slightly in the following year.



Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major exporting countries. In 2018, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in the Netherlands ($20 per kg) and France ($18 per kg), while the UK ($13 per kg) and Denmark ($17 per kg) were amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Imports in the EU



The imports stood at 93K tonnes in 2018, waning by -1.7% against the previous year. The total imports indicated a strong expansion from 2007 to 2018: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +7.0% over the last eleven-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, smoked salmon imports decreased by -6.1% against 2016 indices. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2009 with an increase of 22% against the previous year. The volume of imports peaked at 99K tonnes in 2016; however, from 2017 to 2018, imports failed to regain their momentum.



In value terms, smoked salmon imports amounted to $1.6B in 2018. Over the period under review, smoked salmon imports, however, continue to indicate strong growth. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of 29% against the previous year. The level of imports peaked in 2018 and are likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.



Imports by Country



Germany represented the major importing country with an import of about 38K tonnes, which reached 41% of total imports. Italy (17K tonnes) took an 18% share (based on tonnes) of total imports, which put it in second place, followed by France (10%) and Belgium (7.4%). Denmark (3.4K tonnes), Austria (3.3K tonnes), the UK (3.3K tonnes), the Netherlands (2.4K tonnes), Spain (1.7K tonnes) and Sweden (1.7K tonnes) took a little share of total imports.



Imports into Germany increased at an average annual rate of +7.0% from 2007 to 2018. At the same time, the UK (+17.0%), Denmark (+9.2%), Sweden (+8.8%), France (+7.9%), Italy (+7.5%), Spain (+6.0%), Austria (+5.1%), the Netherlands (+3.6%) and Belgium (+3.5%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, the UK emerged as the fastest growing importer in the European Union, with a CAGR of +17.0% from 2007-2018. While the share of Germany (+22 p.p.), Italy (+9.9 p.p.), France (+5.8 p.p.), the UK (+2.9 p.p.), Belgium (+2.3 p.p.), Denmark (+2.3 p.p.) and Austria (+1.5 p.p.) increased significantly, the shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.



In value terms, Germany ($644M) constitutes the largest market for imported smoked pacific, atlantic and danube salmon in the European Union, comprising 40% of total smoked salmon imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Italy ($294M), with a 18% share of total imports. It was followed by France, with a 11% share.



In Germany, smoked salmon imports expanded at an average annual rate of +8.9% over the period from 2007-2018. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Italy (+8.1% per year) and France (+11.2% per year).



Import Prices by Country



In 2018, the smoked salmon import price in the European Union amounted to $18 per kg, going up by 3.7% against the previous year. Over the last eleven years, it increased at an average annual rate of +1.8%. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2017 when the import price increased by 17% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the import prices for smoked pacific, atlantic and danube salmon reached their peak figure in 2018 and is likely to continue its growth in the near future.



Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Austria ($20 per kg), while Denmark ($13 per kg) was amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Austria, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

