Key Account Management teams are still evolving but they're also concerned about their future. They need appropriate measures to demonstrate their true value because, without them, it's impossible to understand the real impact of their specialist skills. It's widely agreed that both quantitative and qualitative tools are vital but what is the correct mix? We've taken a forensic look at how KAM metrics have changed over the last 12 months and found out how the best new ideas are being actioned.
In KAM Metrics: Measuring Success 8 senior level KAMs from across the sector discuss recent progress, their lingering concerns, as well as revealing what else must happen if pharma is to propel KAM performance forwards to greater success.
Many industry opinion leaders have already commented on how to measure KAM success from a theoretical perspective: we've talked to experts about what is happening in practice today. Specifically focusing on the last 12 months, you can expect considered expert views on where progress has been made, where it hasn't (and why), and what challenges lay ahead. Most of all, KAM Metrics: Measuring Success will provide you with actionable insight to drive forward your KAM measurement strategy.
"The top quantitative, qualitative, and account planning and implementation metrics have been identified. The most commonly used quantitative KAM metrics were divided into four categories: sales-related; contact-related; account implementation related; and, patient outcome related. The top qualitative metrics were divided into two categories: KAM competencies and business outcomes. The most useful account planning and implementation metrics were divided into four categories according to whether they elicit value, market information, health outcomes, or account potential. These categories are discussed in more detail within the report."
"Constant changes to KAM incentive models present another challenge. It isn't surprising to see changes to the incentive models for sales teams for a variety of reasons, but what is difficult is to have large changes for KAM teams. The individuals who feel this change the most are the external customers at the key accounts. They know when they are being 'sold.' If pharma companies want to be true collaborative partners, they need to make sure to support their key account teams apart from sales as much as possible."
KAMs across pharma are feeling under-utilized and misunderstood. This new tribe of value-bringers is totally different to the sales professionals of the past: they have different skills, they play the 'long game' and nurture contacts, and they have the potential to bring even greater rewards. The old sales rep relationship was always about the product whereas the KAM relationship is focused on the account. The former brings a sale, the latter builds much more valuable commitment.
