NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ: BCLI ), a leader in the development of innovative autologous cellular therapies for highly debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, today announced, that it was selected as the Buzz of BIO, in the Public Therapeutics Biotech category, and due to extensive voter participation BrainStorm also received an invitation to make a complimentary company presentation at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference , to be held in New York City on February 10-11, 2020.



The Buzz of BIO contest provides an excellent opportunity for companies looking to make the connections needed to take their product to the next phase. The contest helps to identify U.S. based companies with groundbreaking, early stage technologies that have the overall potential to improve lives. Qualifying biotechs were nominated in each of the three categories: Public Therapeutic Biotech; Private Therapeutic Biotech; and Diagnostics and Beyond.

Chaim Lebovits, President and CEO of BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics said, “Thanks to everyone who voted for BrainStorm during the Buzz of BIO competition. This recognition, over all other nominated publicly traded companies, offers BrainStorm a complimentary presentation at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York City, February 10-11, 2020. The entire management team at BrainStorm was very pleased with the results of this competition and we look forward to presenting to an audience of accredited investors who may benefit from the Company’s story. We thank the BIO team for singling out BrainStorm’s NurOwn® as a key technology with the potential to improve lives. 2019 was a banner year for BrainStorm and we will continue to share our story with the widest possible audience in 2020.”

About NurOwn®

NurOwn® (autologous MSC-NTF) cells represent a promising investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders. MSC-NTF cells are produced from autologous, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that have been expanded and differentiated ex vivo. MSCs are converted into MSC-NTF cells by growing them under patented conditions that induce the cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors. Autologous MSC-NTF cells can effectively deliver multiple NTFs and immunomodulatory cytokines directly to the site of damage to elicit a desired biological effect and ultimately slow or stabilize disease progression. BrainStorm has fully enrolled a Phase 3 pivotal trial of autologous MSC-NTF cells for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm also received U.S. FDA acceptance to initiate a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial in progressive MS and enrollment began in March 2019.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in ALS. BrainStorm has fully enrolled a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS ( NCT03280056 ), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six sites in the U.S., supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. For more information, visit BrainStorm's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com .

Safe-Harbor Statements

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information constitute "forward-looking statements" and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Terms and phrases such as "may," "should," "would," "could," "will," "expect," "likely," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with BrainStorm's limited operating history, history of losses; minimal working capital, dependence on its license to Ramot's technology; ability to adequately protect the technology; dependence on key executives and on its scientific consultants; ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

