

Company Announcement no. 44 – 2019

Copenhagen, December 11th, 2019





Change in GreenMobility´s Executive Board

GreenMobility is changing its executive board, in order to secure the best structure to ensure a profitable and scalable business going forward. The focus on being a growth company continues, but at the same time, emphasis will be on operating a traditional business, while securing innovation & development and strengthening the dialogue with the capital market, all to benefit the company’s shareholders.

To ensure this, Thomas Heltborg Juul will as of January 1st take over the position as Group CEO. Thomas has been a director in GreenMobility for more than 2 years, and in the past 12 months, served as Manager Director for GreenMobility Copenhagen, where he has succeeded in creating a successful and scalable business model as well as launching the service in Aarhus with success.

Founder and main shareholder Henrik Isaksen will stay on the executive management board as Head of Innovation and will continue to be part of the company’s daily business, however with focus on developing the company’s products and international interests.

The executive management board will as of January 1st include CEO Thomas Heltborg Juul, CFO Kasper Kolding, VP Investment Relations Anders Wall as well as Founder and Head of Innovation Henrik Isaksen.

“It has been vital to transform the organization to secure continued growth internationally, to secure the best possible operation, based on our results in Copenhagen. It’s equally important to secure the right financing for our growth, which we can see will require extra attention in order to get the best possible solutions in the market. With these changes we are ready to hit the market strong in the coming years”, says Henrik Isaksen.









Further information:

Henrik Isaksen, Group CEO GreenMobility, phone: +45 4059 4000, mail: hi@greenmobility.com

GreenMobility A/S, Landgreven 3, 1301 Copenhagen C, CVR: 35521585 www.greenmobility.com

Certified Advisor

NORDEN CEF ApS

John Norden

Kongevejen 365, DK-2840 Holte

+45 2072 0200

jn@nordencef.dk





GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute. Today, GreenMobility operates 400 cars in Copenhagen; and 250 cars in Oslo, together with cooperative partner VY og 100 biler i Aarhus i samarbejde med NRGi. More than 75,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities, that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed on the Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen.

