TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications will open its new state-of-the-art flagship retail experience, Rogers 302, on December 12. Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, the 9,000 square foot space will provide an unrivaled in-store experience, unlike any other across the Rogers retail footprint.
Rogers 302 will showcase the latest wireless, connected home technology, and media content for consumers and businesses. Interactive zones and dedicated spaces for events and exhibits will feature cutting-edge technology from across Rogers and its industry-leading partners. The first 5G-ready retail space in the country is equipped with 5G network technology and spectrum. When Rogers 5G network goes live, Rogers 302 will be Toronto’s premiere destination to experience all the benefits of 5G technology for the home, business, and all aspects of connected living.
“Technology is changing rapidly with more choices than ever and this will explode in a 5G world,” says Brent Johnston, President of Wireless at Rogers. “Customers want to experience and understand this new technology with the guidance of a knowledgeable expert. Rogers 302 is a major step forward in our commitment to innovating both the product and customer experience in the retail space.”
“Rogers 302 is retail reimagined,” says Anne Martin-Vachon, Chief Retail Officer at Rogers. “It’s all about the customer experience – featuring innovative in-store experiences, end-to-end personalized service and expertise, all in a beautifully designed modern space. When we open our doors, it’s an invitation to stay, play and discover.”
Highlights of Rogers 302 include:
• Interactive Zones
• In-store Café and Event Space
• Personalized Service
• Grand Opening (December 12 – 15)
Yonge and Dundas, Canada’s iconic pedestrian hub and premiere shopping destination, attracts more than 50 million visitors each year. Rogers 302 will join and complement the more than 2,500 Rogers stores across the country.
