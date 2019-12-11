BROOKFIELD, Conn., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter ended October 31, 2019.
Fourth quarter revenue was $156.3 million, 13% better than the previous quarter and 8% better than the same quarter last year. Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was a record $112.5 million, up 12% sequentially and 1% compared with the fourth quarter of last year. Flat panel display (FPD) revenue of $43.7 million was also a record, up 15% compared with last quarter and 29% compared with the same period last year.
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $9.7 million ($0.15 per diluted share), compared with $6.3 million ($0.10 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2019 and $12.5 million ($0.18 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2018.
"Fourth quarter revenue was a record for us, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and propelling us to record annual revenues for the second successive year. Design activity was robust across the majority of our customer base, and we continued to ramp production at two new manufacturing facilities in China,” said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. “IC and FPD revenues were both a record. FPD benefited from strong mobile display markets and growing G10.5+ production, and IC saw an acceleration of design activity in China. Gross and operating margins improved sequentially due to high operating leverage and tight cost controls. During the quarter, we resumed our share repurchase activity while also growing our cash balance on strong operating cash generation. 2019 was a great year for Photronics, achieving record revenue, maintaining a strong balance sheet, demonstrating a commitment to return cash to our shareholders, and establishing a solid manufacturing presence in the rapidly growing China market. We are well positioned to build on this strength in 2020 and beyond.”
First Quarter 2020 Guidance
For the first quarter of 2020, Photronics expects revenue to be between $146 million and $154 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.13 and $0.18 per diluted share.
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for 50 years. As of October 31, 2019, the company had 1,775 employees. The company has 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company and its subsidiaries. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Photronics to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” or similar words or expressions are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to outlook, expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results, including all statements related to the operation or effects of the Section 382 Rights Plan and to the use of NOLs to offset future taxable income, are also forward-looking statements. Important risks, assumptions and other important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are specified in Photronics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2018 and its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 28, 2019 under headings such as “Forward-Looking Statements”, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in other filings and furnishings made by Photronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, legal, governmental, political, and technological factors as well as decisions we may make in the future regarding our business, capital structure and other matters. Photronics undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no assurance that Photronics’ expectations will be realized.
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|October 31,
|July 28,
|October 31,
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|$
|156,257
|$
|138,112
|$
|144,660
|$
|550,660
|$
|535,276
|Cost of goods sold
|118,098
|107,542
|109,236
|429,819
|403,773
|Gross profit
|38,159
|30,570
|35,424
|120,841
|131,503
|Operating Expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|12,140
|13,124
|13,504
|52,326
|51,395
|Research and development
|4,543
|4,046
|3,906
|16,394
|14,481
|Total Operating Expenses
|16,683
|17,170
|17,410
|68,720
|65,876
|Operating income
|21,476
|13,400
|18,014
|52,121
|65,627
|Other (expense) income, net
|(6,111
|)
|(348
|)
|2,307
|(1,420
|)
|2,944
|Income before income taxes
|15,365
|13,052
|20,321
|50,701
|68,571
|Income tax provision
|2,327
|3,218
|3,552
|10,210
|7,335
|Net income
|13,038
|9,834
|16,769
|40,491
|61,236
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|3,338
|3,487
|4,282
|10,698
|19,181
|Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
|$
|9,700
|$
|6,347
|$
|12,487
|$
|29,793
|$
|42,055
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.61
|Diluted
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.59
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|66,230
|66,313
|67,894
|66,347
|68,829
|Diluted
|66,862
|66,570
|73,921
|69,155
|74,821
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2019
|2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|206,530
|$
|329,277
|Accounts receivable
|134,454
|120,515
|Inventories
|48,155
|29,180
|Other current assets
|49,634
|23,759
|Total current assets
|438,773
|502,731
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|621,195
|571,781
|Intangible assets, net
|7,870
|12,368
|Other assets
|50,827
|23,129
|Total assets
|$
|1,118,665
|$
|1,110,009
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Debt
|$
|10,873
|$
|57,453
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|141,081
|133,623
|Total current liabilities
|151,954
|191,076
|Long-term debt
|41,887
|-
|Other liabilities
|13,732
|14,364
|Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity
|769,892
|759,671
|Noncontrolling interests
|141,200
|144,898
|Total equity
|911,092
|904,569
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,118,665
|$
|1,110,009
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Year Ended
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2019
|2018
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|40,491
|$
|61,236
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|83,879
|84,333
|Share-based compensation
|3,680
|3,180
|Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other
|(56,210
|)
|(18,182
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|71,840
|130,567
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(177,191
|)
|(92,585
|)
|Government incentives
|22,364
|1,005
|Other
|(33
|)
|711
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(154,860
|)
|(90,869
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from debt
|54,633
|-
|Contribution from noncontrolling interest
|29,394
|17,996
|Repayments of debt
|(61,319
|)
|(4,639
|)
|Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
|(45,050
|)
|(8,166
|)
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(21,696
|)
|(23,111
|)
|Proceeds from share-based arrangements
|2,071
|4,634
|Other
|(92
|)
|(519
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(42,059
|)
|(13,805
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|2,381
|(4,840
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(122,698
|)
|21,053
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|331,989
|310,936
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|209,291
|$
|331,989
