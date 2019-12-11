TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EEStor Corporation (TSX.V: “ESU-V”) (“EEStor” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with Robert Tocchio, a director of the Corporation, to restructure an outstanding bridge loan (the “Bridge Loan”) previously provided by Mr. Tocchio. Including accrued but unpaid interest, $316,500 is currently owing by the Corporation under the Bridge Loan. The Bridge Loan was schedule to mature on January 21, 2020 and is secured by a pledge of all of the outstanding share capital of ZENN Capital Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation.



In full and final settlement of the Bridge Loan, Mr. Tocchio has agreed to accept an unsecured convertible debenture (the “Debenture”) in the principal amount of $316,500, and 6,330,000 detachable common share purchase warrants (the “Detachable Warrants”). The Debenture will bear interest at a rate of six percent per annum, payable annually, and will have a term of sixty months. At the option of Mr. Tocchio, all or any portion of the principal amount of the Debenture may be converted into common shares of the Corporation, at a price of $0.05 per share during the initial twelve months of the term, and at a price of $0.10 per share for the remainder of the term. The Detachable Warrants will be exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of sixty months.

Following issuance of the Debenture, and the Detachable Warrants, Mr. Tocchio will release all obligations due and owing by the Corporation in respect of the Bridge Loan, as well as all collateral securing the Bridge Loan. The Debenture, and the Detachable Warrants, will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Completion of the issuance of the Debenture, and the Detachable Warrants, and the restructuring of the Bridge Loan, remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and cannot be completed until such approval has been obtained.

As Mr. Tocchio is a director of the Corporation, the issuance of the Debenture, and the Detachable Warrants, and the restructuring of the Bridge Loan, is considered a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Corporation is relying upon the exemption from the requirement for valuation under section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the Corporation’s shares are not listed on a specified market, and on the exemption for minority shareholder approval under section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the fair market value of the consideration for the Debenture, and the Detachable Warrants, does not exceed twenty-five percent of the market capitalization of the Corporation.

About EEStor

EEStor is a developer of high energy density solid-state capacitor technology utilizing the Corporation’s patented Composition Modified Barium Titanate (CMBT) material. The Corporation is focused on licensing opportunities for its technology across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

