ST. LOUIS, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it was named a leader by prominent global industry analyst firms in their latest reports and awards programs covering the industry’s vendor landscape. According to these reports, Amdocs’ leadership span products and professional services in domains vital to communications and media companies as they transform their businesses to deliver digital customer experiences and leverage the new opportunities that will come with 5G.
“Amdocs is committed to providing a seamless customer experience by helping its customers modernize, automate and digitize their businesses, as well as design, build and monetize their hybrid cloud and 5G networks. To enable this at an accelerated pace, we are aggressively expanding our microservices-based, cloud-native capabilities, and innovating around our agile development and delivery practices,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Amdocs Media, Network & Technology. “We are extremely encouraged by the strong recognition from both the industry’s leading analysts and some of the industry’s biggest operators, such as AT&T and Vodafone Germany who recently selected Amdocs for strategic new projects.”
Amdocs recognized leader in 5G monetization
Amdocs sustains market-share leadership in its core business areas
A leader in network automation and virtualization
Amdocs continues to lead advancement to autonomous, smart operations
1 Ovum On the Radar: Amdocs 5G Monetization Solutions, November 2019
2 GlobalData Intelligence Alert on Amdocs RevenueONE, October 2019
3 Analysys Mason report: Monetization Platforms: Worldwide Market Shares 2018, August 2019
4 Analysys Mason report: Customer Engagement: Worldwide Market Shares 2018, August 2019
5 Analysys Mason report: Service Design and Orchestration Systems: Worldwide Market Shares 2018, September 2019
6 Ovum report: Market Share Spreadsheet: 2018 Network and IT Vendor Services in the Telecoms Vertical, September 2019
7 NelsonHall report: Software Testing services, March 2019
8 Analysys Mason report: Telecoms software and services: worldwide market shares 2018, October 2019
Supporting Resources
About Amdocs
Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.
Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 19, May 28, August 19 and November 12, 2019.
Media Contacts:
Linda Horiuchi
Amdocs Public Relations
Tel: +1 (201) 631-6810
E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com
Emily Holt
PAN Communications for Amdocs
Tel: +1 (617) 502-4300
E-mail: Amdocs@pancomm.com
Amdocs Management LTD
London, UNITED KINGDOM
amdocs-206-x-45.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: