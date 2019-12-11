LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced the launch of Tru Niagen® Pro 500, the largest daily serving of its patented nicotinamide riboside (NR, or Niagen®) ingredient in the world. The product will be available exclusively through licensed healthcare practitioners in the United States, launching this weekend at the American Academy for Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, NV.



“This new product will allow practitioners to provide a unique product to their patients who want more energy and improved cellular health,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried.

ChromaDex maintains a growing network of healthcare practitioners who distribute Tru Niagen products to their patients and is also partnered with Natural Partners Fullscript for additional distribution.

“We are pleased to launch this new product exclusively through the healthcare practitioner channel,” says ChromaDex Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Matthew Roberts. “This new product launch marks a major milestone in a year already characterized by several new significant scientific publications, human clinical data, and regulatory approvals around the world for ChromaDex.”

Niagen® is the only commercially available NR which has twice been successfully reviewed under U.S. Food & Drug Association's (FDA) new dietary ingredient (NDI) notification requirement and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (GRAS). ChromaDex has also secured regulatory approvals on its patent-protected ingredient in Canada, the European Union, and Australia.

For additional information on the science supporting Tru Niagen, please visit www.truniagen.com.

About TRU NIAGEN®:

TRU NIAGEN® is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside chloride innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside chloride (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN®. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGEN® is proven to boost NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN® has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient (“NDI”) notification program, and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (“GRAS”).

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside chloride, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

