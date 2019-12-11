Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Medical Devices, 10th Edition (45 Specific Device Markets and 50 Country Markets Forecasted to 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report in its 10th edition, provides a comprehensive view of the medical device market and opportunity for medical device manufacturers, competitors, and investors. The report examines the companies in the market, the types of devices sold across the global market, and the country markets they are sold in.
As part of its coverage, this report contains market sizing and forecasts for the world medical device market and the medical device markets of 50 countries, providing the following market data:
Mergers & Acquisitions
Medical device leaders look to acquisitions to boost growth, gain share and take advantage of buying opportunities. In 2015 and early 2016, key market players were active in mergers and acquisitions. During 2017 M&A activity remained strong, though there was a slowing down of deals in 2018. So far in 2019, it looks like a moderate year for M&A, comparatively, with the bulk of activity in the pending stage. The report includes a table that contains a select listing of the mergers and acquisitions that occurred in the medical device market in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and the first three quarters of 2019.
Bellwether Companies
Global Market for Medical Devices looks at 15 companies in the industry that are large, global and representative of different categories of medical devices. The companies' performance provides insight into the performance of the global device market and reveals trends in geographic sales distribution and research and development spending. The report provides details related to the performance of these companies in 2018 and 2019.
The Global Market for Medical Devices, 10th edition, also surveys regulatory practices across the world, looks at the status of the hospital industry and notes key market drivers and limiters.
For the purposes of this report, the definition of a medical device is a broad one. A medical device is a product that is used in treatment, diagnosis or injury repair in a patient that does not achieve its effect through chemical action or metabolism in the human body. Most importantly, these are devices that are regulated. Because of the broad definition, estimates of medical device markets vary, as any item from a nuclear camera or catheter to a latex glove can be considered a medical device. In consideration of the fragmentation of this market, several reports vary on the definition, scope and methodology in calculating the total medical device market.
In this report, medical devices include those that are used to treat, diagnose or monitor a condition. Excluded are areas of medical IT, which because of the complex nature of these markets have been reviewed separately by the publisher in other reports, such as EMR 2019: The Market for Electronic Medical Records. Also excluded are services associated with many devices including laboratory service fees and patient monitoring services.
Key Topics Covered
1: Executive Summary
2: Introduction
3: Mergers and Acquisitions
4: Specific Device Markets
5: Bellwether Companies
6: Market Analysis
7: Company Profiles: Bellwether
8: Company Profiles: Other Market Participants
