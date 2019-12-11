Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Medical Devices, 10th Edition (45 Specific Device Markets and 50 Country Markets Forecasted to 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report in its 10th edition, provides a comprehensive view of the medical device market and opportunity for medical device manufacturers, competitors, and investors. The report examines the companies in the market, the types of devices sold across the global market, and the country markets they are sold in.



As part of its coverage, this report contains market sizing and forecasts for the world medical device market and the medical device markets of 50 countries, providing the following market data:

Global Medical Device Market, 2016-2024

Global Markets for Specific Medical Devices, 2019-2024

Top 20 Country Device Markets, 2019-2024

Countries 21-50: Country Device Markets, 2019-2024

Medical Device Spending as a Percentage of Total Health Spending, by Country, 2019 Estimates



Mergers & Acquisitions

Medical device leaders look to acquisitions to boost growth, gain share and take advantage of buying opportunities. In 2015 and early 2016, key market players were active in mergers and acquisitions. During 2017 M&A activity remained strong, though there was a slowing down of deals in 2018. So far in 2019, it looks like a moderate year for M&A, comparatively, with the bulk of activity in the pending stage. The report includes a table that contains a select listing of the mergers and acquisitions that occurred in the medical device market in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and the first three quarters of 2019.

Bellwether Companies



Global Market for Medical Devices looks at 15 companies in the industry that are large, global and representative of different categories of medical devices. The companies' performance provides insight into the performance of the global device market and reveals trends in geographic sales distribution and research and development spending. The report provides details related to the performance of these companies in 2018 and 2019.



The Global Market for Medical Devices, 10th edition, also surveys regulatory practices across the world, looks at the status of the hospital industry and notes key market drivers and limiters.



For the purposes of this report, the definition of a medical device is a broad one. A medical device is a product that is used in treatment, diagnosis or injury repair in a patient that does not achieve its effect through chemical action or metabolism in the human body. Most importantly, these are devices that are regulated. Because of the broad definition, estimates of medical device markets vary, as any item from a nuclear camera or catheter to a latex glove can be considered a medical device. In consideration of the fragmentation of this market, several reports vary on the definition, scope and methodology in calculating the total medical device market.

In this report, medical devices include those that are used to treat, diagnose or monitor a condition. Excluded are areas of medical IT, which because of the complex nature of these markets have been reviewed separately by the publisher in other reports, such as EMR 2019: The Market for Electronic Medical Records. Also excluded are services associated with many devices including laboratory service fees and patient monitoring services.

Key Topics Covered



1: Executive Summary

Overview

Size and Growth of the Market

Top Companies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Scope and Methodology

Conclusions

2: Introduction

Overview

Regulation in the United States

Classification of Medical Devices

Regulation in Europe

Regulation in Japan

Regulation in China

Regulation in Canada

Regulation in Brazil

World Health Care Trends

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

3: Mergers and Acquisitions

Introduction

Selected Significant Device Industry Mergers and Acquisitions

4: Specific Device Markets

Blood Collection Supplies

Catheters

CPAP Devices

Critical Care Analysis - Blood Gas Analyzers

Defibrillators

Dialysis Equipment & Supplies

Endoscopes

Gastric Banding and Bariatric Devices

Hip Implants

Infusion Pumps

Intraocular Lens Devices

Knee Implants

Posterior-Stabilized Knee Implants

Cruciate-Retaining Knee Implants

Unicompartmental Knee Implants

Medical Beds

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

MRI

Nasal Cannulae

Ostomy Products

Pacemakers

Patient Monitoring

Personal Protective Equipment

Medical Gloves

Stents

Ultrasound

Wheelchairs

Wound Care Devices, Advanced Technologies

X-Ray and Digital X-Ray

5: Bellwether Companies

Overview

Revenue Performance - 15 Bellwether Companies

US Versus International Sales

Investment in Research and Development

6: Market Analysis

Market Drivers

Aging Population

Increase in Chronic Disease

Market Constraints

Pressure on Prices

Group Purchasing Organization

Value Analysis Committees

State of the US Hospital Market

Medical Device Size and Growth

Market by Region

Market by Country: Top 20

7: Company Profiles: Bellwether

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Cardinal Health

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker Corporation

Becton Dickinson and Co. (BD)

Roche

Philips

GE Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corp.

Danaher Corp

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

8: Company Profiles: Other Market Participants

3M Health Care

Access Scientific, LLC

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Advanced Bionics AG

Alcon, Inc.

Angiodynamics

Arjo AB

Arthrex, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BSN medical GmbH - Essity

Canon Medical Systems

Coloplast A/S

CONMED Corporation

ConvaTec

Cook Medical

Cooper Surgical, Inc.

Dentsply-Sirona

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Essilor Luxottica S.A.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

GF Health Products Inc.

Haemonetics

Hill-Rom

Hollister Incorporated

Invacare Corporation

IRadimed Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Mlnlycke Health Care AB

Nova Biomedical

Olympus Corporation

Paul Hartmann AG

PerkinElmer, Inc

ResMed

Smith & Nephew plc.

Teleflex Inc

Terumo Corporation

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Vyaire Medical

