BELLEVUE, WA, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TraQiQ, Inc announced today that it has acquired Mann-India Technologies Pvt Ltd. This acquisition will provide a significant boost to the TraQiQ product portfolio and provide access to customers in Latin America, Africa and India.



TraQiQ focuses on providing its customers access to detailed analytics about their customers. With the Mann-India product portfolio, TraQiQ customers will be able to leverage the Mann-India products to facilitate transaction processing and ecommerce. This includes mobile payments, bitcoin wallets, payment gateways, and mobile applications.

"This acquisition will drive TraQiQ on a path towards additional product offering revenue and increased profitability. We believe Mann-India has the products, people and the ability to help TraQiQ grow rapidly." said Ajay Sikka, CEO of TraQiQ.

“We are excited to be a part of TraQiQ. The access to growth capital will allow us to scale rapidly. This combined capability in the area of AI and analytics would allow us to provide a more comprehensive solution to our existing clients.” said Lathika Regunathan CEO of Mann-India.

Mann-India has been doing business around the world for over 15 years, with particular emphasis on Latin America and India. The customer list includes large enterprise Finance and Insurance companies across Latin America. The company’s product portfolio has evolved rapidly and now includes enterprise ready solutions for payment processing, mobile wallets, micro lending solutions and digital transformation.

TraQiQ, Inc.

TraQiQ, Inc. is a global technology company with a suite of products designed to help identify customers, facilitate transactions and fulfill transactions. TraQiQ’s leading edge FinTech and AI solutions have been deployed with leading multi-national customers around the world and are helping increase customer loyalty, improving profitability and driving efficient financial transactions.

Mann-India Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Mann-India Technologies Pvt Ltd. is a leading software development company headquartered in India with customers around the world. The company offers a suite of FinTech and mobility products. The company also offers a suite of Enterprise offerings that enable transactions in an efficient and seamless manner.

Forward-Looking Statement

