The global IPTV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2019-2024.



The thriving electronics industry, along with an improving broadband infrastructure across the globe, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising adoption rates of video-on-demand (VOD) services, HD channels and hybrid IPTV services are catalyzing the growth of the market. Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies, such as digitization of television and Direct-to-Home (DTH) services have favored the widespread acceptance of IPTV across the globe.



Significant developments in the internet setup and enhanced internet connectivity across the residential and commercial sectors are also providing a boost to the market. Moreover, changing consumer preferences have increased the demand for IPTVs that can be integrated with smart homes and can support video calls, along with online conferencing and games. Other factors, including the rising disposable incomes and growing urbanization across the globe, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global IPTV market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global IPTV industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the subscription type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the transmission type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the streaming type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global IPTV industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global IPTV industry?

What is the structure of the global IPTV industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global IPTV industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global IPTV Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Subscription Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Transmission Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Device Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Streaming Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Service Type

5.8 Market Breakup by End-User

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Subscription Type

6.1 Subscription Based IPTV

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Subscription Free IPTV



7 Market Breakup by Transmission Type

7.1 Wired

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Wireless



8 Market Breakup by Device Type

8.1 Smart phones & Tablets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Smart TVs

8.3 PCs

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Streaming Type

9.1 Video IPTV

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Non-Video IPTV



10 Market Breakup by Service Type

10.1 In-House Service

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Managed Service



11 Market Breakup by End-User

11.1 Residential

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Enterprises



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 Asia Pacific

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Europe

12.3 North America

12.4 Middle East and Africa

12.5 Latin America



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 AT&T

16.3.2 Bharti Airtel Limited

16.3.3 Akamai Technologies

16.3.4 Verizon Communications

16.3.5 Orange S.A.

16.3.6 Ericsson

16.3.7 CenturyLink

16.3.8 Deutsche Telekom

16.3.9 MatrixStream Technologies Inc.

16.3.10 Arris International

16.3.11 Sterlite Technologies

16.3.12 Cisco Systems

16.3.13 Broadcom Corporation

16.3.14 Telefnica

16.3.15 Foxtel

16.3.16 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

16.3.17 Nectro IPTV

16.3.18 Amino Technologies

16.3.19 PCCW

16.3.20 Chunghwa Telecom



