Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IPTV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IPTV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2019-2024.
The thriving electronics industry, along with an improving broadband infrastructure across the globe, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising adoption rates of video-on-demand (VOD) services, HD channels and hybrid IPTV services are catalyzing the growth of the market. Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies, such as digitization of television and Direct-to-Home (DTH) services have favored the widespread acceptance of IPTV across the globe.
Significant developments in the internet setup and enhanced internet connectivity across the residential and commercial sectors are also providing a boost to the market. Moreover, changing consumer preferences have increased the demand for IPTVs that can be integrated with smart homes and can support video calls, along with online conferencing and games. Other factors, including the rising disposable incomes and growing urbanization across the globe, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global IPTV Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Subscription Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Transmission Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Device Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Streaming Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Service Type
5.8 Market Breakup by End-User
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Subscription Type
6.1 Subscription Based IPTV
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Subscription Free IPTV
7 Market Breakup by Transmission Type
7.1 Wired
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Wireless
8 Market Breakup by Device Type
8.1 Smart phones & Tablets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Smart TVs
8.3 PCs
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Streaming Type
9.1 Video IPTV
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Non-Video IPTV
10 Market Breakup by Service Type
10.1 In-House Service
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Managed Service
11 Market Breakup by End-User
11.1 Residential
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Enterprises
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 Asia Pacific
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Europe
12.3 North America
12.4 Middle East and Africa
12.5 Latin America
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 AT&T
16.3.2 Bharti Airtel Limited
16.3.3 Akamai Technologies
16.3.4 Verizon Communications
16.3.5 Orange S.A.
16.3.6 Ericsson
16.3.7 CenturyLink
16.3.8 Deutsche Telekom
16.3.9 MatrixStream Technologies Inc.
16.3.10 Arris International
16.3.11 Sterlite Technologies
16.3.12 Cisco Systems
16.3.13 Broadcom Corporation
16.3.14 Telefnica
16.3.15 Foxtel
16.3.16 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
16.3.17 Nectro IPTV
16.3.18 Amino Technologies
16.3.19 PCCW
16.3.20 Chunghwa Telecom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwmwnh
