The North American Light Tower Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025.



The light tower market in North America is experiencing enormous growth due to the presence of end-user industries such as oil & gas, construction industry installing light Tower accompanied by increasing need to reduce carbon footprints and stringent government policies for energy conservation. Light Towers are an environmentally friendly, cost-effective source of energy and require less maintenance, which results in rising demand from FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and electronics assembling industries, thereby providing lucrative growth opportunities to the North America light tower market.



Mexico followed by the United States are the leading revenue-generating countries in the North America light Tower market due to the revival of the construction industry and government's initiatives to rebuild the country's depleted infrastructure. Additionally, Mexico is a part of the World Green Building Council (WGBC), which promotes sustainable development and aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and this trend accelerates the light tower market growth in the country.



LED Light Towers are the highest revenue-generating segment in the North America light tower market due to increasing demand for power-efficient illuminating systems, rising concern for reducing non-renewable sources of power and decreasing price of Light Emitting Diodes (LED) lights. The solar-powered light Tower would acquire a greater share in the North America light tower market over the coming years, as they are cleaner and emission-free source of energy and causes no pollution to the environment.

The report thoroughly covers the market by light types, fuel types, end-users and by countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America. The light tower market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going North America light tower market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



The North America light tower market report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Light Types: LED Metal Halide

By Fuel Types: Diesel Solar Direct

By End-Users: Construction Mining Oil & Gas Others

By Countries: United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America



