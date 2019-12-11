Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Tire Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types (Radial Tires, Bias Tires), By End Users (OEM, Replacement), By Vehicle Types (Trucks, Light Trucks, Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars) And Competitive Landscape." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Kenya Tire Market is anticipated to grow over the coming years due to the increasing middle-class population which has pushed the demand for automobiles in the country, in turn generating significant demand for tires in the country. Additionally, Kenya is a price-sensitive country and highly dependent on inexpensive automotive vehicles and tire imports to meet the domestic demand for the nation. For instance, second-hand vehicles accounted for 80% of the imports of the country, with China being the leading exporter of tires in Kenya.



According to research, Kenya's Tire Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2019-2025

Kenya's automotive market is largely based around after-sales services and assembling of motor vehicles. The tire market in Kenya is predominantly a replacement driven tire market as there is no automobile manufacturing facility in the country. Also, Sameer tire company was the only domestic tire manufacturer operating in the country which also discontinued its operations in 2016.



Two-wheeler vehicle type holds the maximum share in terms of volume, in the overall tire market in Kenya owing to worsening traffic congestion and availability of cheaper maintenance Chinese brand two-wheelers in the country.



This report comprehensively covers the market by types, vehicle types, and end-users. Kenya tire market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Kenya tire market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Kenya Tire Market Overview

3.1. Kenya Country Indicators

3.2. Kenya Tire Market Revenues & Volume, 2016-2025F

3.3. Kenya Tire Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.4. Kenya Tire Market - Porter's Five Force Model



4. Kenya Tire Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Kenya Tire Market Overview, By End Users

5.1. Kenya Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By End Users, 2018 & 2025F

5.2. Kenya Tire Market Revenue and Volume, By End Users, 2016-2025F

5.2.1 Kenya Tire Market Revenue and Volume, By OEM, 2016-2025F

5.2.2 Kenya Tire Market Revenue and Volume, By Replacement, 2016-2025F



6. Kenya Tire Market Overview, By Vehicle Types

6.1. Kenya Tire Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Vehicle Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.2. Kenya Passenger Car Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

6.3. Kenya Truck and Bus Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

6.3.1. Kenya Truck and Bus Tire Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.3.1.1. Kenya Truck and Bus Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2016-2025F

6.3.1.1.1 Kenya Truck and Bus Radial Tire Market Revenue and Volume, 2016-2025F

6.3.1.1.2 Kenya Truck and Bus Bias Tire Market Revenue and Volume, 2016-2025F

6.4. Kenya Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

6.4.1. Kenya Light Truck Tire Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.4.1.1. Kenya Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2016-2025F

6.3.1.1.1 Kenya Light Truck Radial Tire Market Revenue and Volume, 2016-2025F

6.3.1.1.2 Kenya Light Truck Bias Tire Market Revenue and Volume, 2016-2025F

6.5. Kenya Two-Wheeler Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F



7. Kenya Tire Market Key Performance Indicators

7.1 Malaysia Government Spending Outlook

7.2 Malaysia Automotive Sector Outlook



8. Kenya Tire Market Opportunity Assessment

8.1. Kenya Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By Vehicle Types, 2025F

8.2. Kenya Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By End Users, 2025F



9. Kenya Tire Market - Competitive Landscape

9.1. Kenya Tire Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Vehicle Types

9.2. Kenya Tire Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Michelin Kenya Sdn. Bhd.

10.2. Giti Tire Pte. Ltd.

10.3. MRF Limited

10.4. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

10.5. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Industries

10.6. Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

10.7. Maxxis Tires Kenya

10.8. Kumho Tyre

10.9. Apollo Tyres Ltd.

10.10. Bridgestone Middle East & Africa FZE



11. Key Strategic Recommendations



