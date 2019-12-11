Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sex Toys Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Female, Male), By Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Specialty Stores, Mass Merchandizers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sex toys market size is expected to reach USD 52.7 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1%. Use of innovative technology for designing and manufacturing of sex toy is anticipated to augment growth during the forecast period.
Users are moving from traditional vibrators and penile rings to devices that can be operated via mobile applications. In April 2017, We-Vibe, a Canadian manufacturer, launched its two-way controlled We-Connect app that was made available free of cost on Apple and Android devices. The company reported 2 million customers are using its products worldwide.
Moreover, social media and movies have significantly influenced the millennials and future generations in accepting sex toys as a healthy means of enhancing their sexual life. Manufacturers are using these opportunities to increase market presence. For instance, in February 2017, Lovehoney launched Fifty Shades Darker Pleasure Collection. The collection had a range of sex toys designed with temperature response material for an enhanced sexual experience.
Further key findings from the study suggest:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
2.2 Segment Outlook
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market outlook
3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.2.1 Analysis
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market driver analysis
3.3.1.1 Changing perception of customers
3.3.1.2 Growing presence of online retailers
3.3.1.3 Increasing investment in sex tech companies
3.3.1.4 Increasing spending capacity of middle income families
3.3.2 Market restraint analysis
3.3.2.1 Lack of government regulations for manufacturers
3.3.2.2 Chemicals used in sex toys
3.3.3 Industry opportunities
3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.4.1 Penetration & growth prospect mapping analysis
3.5 Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.5.1 Porter's five forces analysis
3.5.2 Pestle analysis
3.5.3 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis
3.5.3.1 Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures
3.5.3.2 Licensing & partnerships and technology collaborations
Chapter 4 Sex Toys Market: Type Analysis
4.1 Sex Toys Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026
4.2 Sex Toys Type Market: Segment Dashboard
4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Type Segment
4.3.1 Female
4.3.1.1 Female sex toys market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)
4.3.2 Male
4.3.2.1 Male sex toys market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Sex Toys Market: Distribution Channel Analysis
5.1 Sex Toys Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026
5.2 Sex Toys Distribution Channel Market: Segment Dashboard
5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Distribution Channel Segment
5.3.1 E-commerce
5.3.1.1 E-commerce market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)
5.3.2 Specialty stores
5.3.2.1 Specialty stores market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)
5.3.3 Mass merchandizers
5.3.3.1 Mass merchandizers market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)
Chapter 6 Sex Toys Market: Regional Analysis
6.1 Sex Toys Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026
6.2 Sex Toys-Regional Market: Segment Dashboard
6.3 Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Countries)
6.4 List of Players at Regional Level
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 MEA
6.5 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)
6.5.1 North America
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.3 Asia Pacific
6.5.4 Latin America
6.5.5 MEA
6.6 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026
6.6.1 North America
6.6.2 Europe
6.6.3 Asia Pacific
6.6.4 Latin America
6.6.5 Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis
7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
7.2 Strategic Framework/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
7.3 Vendor Landscape
7.3.1 Company market position analysis (Geographic presence, service portfolio, strategic initiatives)
7.4 Company Profiles
7.4.1 Doc Johnson Enterprises
7.4.2 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
7.4.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
7.4.4 Lovehoney Group Ltd.
7.4.5 LELO
7.4.6 Lifestyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd.
7.4.7 BMS Factory
7.4.8 TENGA Co. Ltd.
7.4.9 FUN Factory
7.4.10 We-Vibe
Chapter 8 Recommendations
