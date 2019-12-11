LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG DNA Genetics (“DNA” or the “Company”), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, announced today that Bruce Linton, co-founder of Canopy Growth Corporation, has made an investment in the Company. DNA and Mr. Linton’s relationship began more than five years ago while he was at Canopy. In 2014, DNA entered into a global partnership with Canopy Growth, which granted Canopy access to the OG DNA library of award-winning genetics, and license to the brand, at a time when Canada was poised for federal legalization. The partnership helped Canopy become the leader it is in today’s cannabis market. This investment in DNA will further strengthen the effort to bring the Company’s award-winning genetics to new markets.



“Bruce is not only a great friend of DNA but a true leader in the cannabis space, and we did great things together while he was heading Canopy,” said DNA Co-Founder, Don Morris. “Having Bruce’s backing is an incredible asset, we hold a similar shared appreciation of, and mission for cannabis, specifically the significance and vital role genetics play into building successful cannabis businesses and brands. We know his support will help further grow our footprint.”

“I was introduced to the team at DNA in 2014 while at Canopy Growth and was immediately impressed by Don and Aaron’s unparalleled expertise as both experts and visionaries in cannabis breeding and genetics,” said Bruce Linton. “It was an easy decision to do business with them again, this time as an investor to help them continue in expanding their reach and bringing DNA’s genetic library to even more consumers around the world.”

For more than 15 years, genetics developed by DNA have won more than 200 awards in all categories at the most prestigious cannabis events around the world, making DNA the global standard in breeding and growing truly best-in-class strains.

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model.

For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com .

For further information, please contact Rezwan Khan, Vice President, Global Corporate Development at Rezwan@dnagenetics.com



