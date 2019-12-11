Potsdam, NY, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarkson University researchers have been awarded a supplemental grant of $102,145 from the Empire State Development’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation (NYSTAR) to assist in the purchase of a piece of major research equipment.

Earlier this year, the researchers received an award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to purchase a Tomographic Particle Image Velocimetry System, through the Major Research Instrumentation (MRI) program. The NSF grant covered 70% of the total cost of the equipment. The current grant from NYSTAR will be used to cover the remaining cost.

The research team is comprised of Clarkson professors in the Coulter School of Engineering, with Principal Investigator, Associate Professor of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering Byron Erath, and Co-Principal Investigators, Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering Ian Knack, Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering Abul Baki, and Associate Professor of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering Douglas Bohl.

Tomographic Particle Image Velocimetry (TPIV) is an experimental technique that facilitates the measurement of velocity fields in complex, three-dimensional flows.

“This system will position Clarkson at the forefront of fluid mechanics research capabilities at both the national and global scale,” Erath said.

In addition to supporting the research efforts of the investigators, the TPIV system will be affiliated with Clarkson’s Center for Advanced Materials Processing (CAMP), a NYSTAR Center for Advanced Technology, which in the past 5 years has partnered with more than 15 companies across a diverse range of industries to promote industry in New York State, generating an overall economic impact of $118 million, and creating or saving 83 jobs.

“By partnering with CAMP, this system will not only advance the research endeavors of individuals here at the University, but in addition, the unique measurement capabilities afforded by this equipment will facilitate new partnerships with regional industries that promote discovery and economic growth in the North Country,” Erath said.

