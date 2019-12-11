REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced that it is partnering with Alorica Inc. , a global leader in customer experience solutions. The two companies will collaborate to join the intelligence of the Reputation.com platform to the customer interactions delivered by Alorica. The solution will enable enterprises to collect and act in real time to improve customer experiences across the buyer journey.



The new unified CX platform—the first of its kind—will combine Alorica’s global customer service expertise with Reputation.com’s proven technology platform and data science. Today, Alorica supports many of Reputation.com’s back office and front office functions. This collaboration will extend this successful partnership and allow both companies to extend the value proposition directly to their clients. The ease and efficiency of the combined services are the most cost-effective way to create actionable insights and understanding of consumer sentiment.

“Today’s consumers crave one-on-one interaction with brands across all channels, both online and onsite,” said Jason Grier, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Reputation.com. “The more insight we can provide service professionals into CX data and customer feedback, the more adeptly they can address and resolve service and support issues. By joining forces with Alorica, we’re creating a powerful, complete solution to optimizing CX, and a platform that can scale to meet the needs of enterprises in any industry.”

Data Insights with a Human Touch

Reputation.com’s integrated Online Reputation Management and CX platform helps businesses maximize their online presence and search rankings as well as increase engagement across search, social media channels and review sites. Using advanced analytics tools, such as competitive benchmarking, traffic insights and sentiment analysis, Reputation.com uncovers trends in omnichannel customer feedback that can be used to make targeted operational changes to improve CX.

Alorica manages millions of customer interactions through voice, chat, back office work and more. Through this partnership, Alorica will integrate Reputation.com intelligence into a unified knowledge management platform to provide highly-personalized and contextual services to clients. This will enhance Alorica’s global operations across 14 countries.

“The more we help clients understand their customers, the better we can predict, prepare and deliver an awesome service experience,” said Colson Hillier, Chief Marketing Officer at Alorica. “We equip our service experts with best-in-class technologies to enable them to surprise and delight clients. Working with strategic partners like Reputation.com allows us to deliver a turnkey solution for our clients.”

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com delivers the only integrated SaaS platform that helps location-based enterprises improve their reputation with consumers online and onsite, across the entire customer journey – from finding a location on search, to conversion, to operational improvements that deliver a better customer experience.

Reputation.com technology manages tens of millions of consumer reviews, surveys and social media interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies spanning 77 industry verticals, including healthcare, retail, automotive, restaurants and others. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com .

About Alorica

Alorica is a global leader in customer experience solutions, made up of 100,000 passionate problem solvers who make lives better through positive customer interactions—at every touchpoint—across voice, chat and social. Leveraging innovative technologies—including intelligent automation and a comprehensive analytics suite—Alorica supports the world’s most respected brands with the talent and resources necessary to create insanely great experiences. Alorica provides a host of world-class services—from customer care to financial solutions and digital services—to clients across industries of all kinds, many of whom are on the Fortune 500. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Alorica contact centers and operation hubs span the globe with 120 locations in 14 countries including the United States, Philippines and India. To learn more, visit www.Alorica.com .

