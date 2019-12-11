IRVING, Texas, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS (NASDAQ: HMSY) has partnered with Dallas-based CitySquare in its mission of fighting the causes and effects of poverty through service, advocacy and friendship by making a $15,000 donation. The company also hosted a volunteer day where more than 50 employees were given a first-hand glimpse into CitySquare’s organization with a personal tour and the opportunity to pack more than 15,000 meals to feed the hungry.



“As a mission-driven organization, HMS strongly supports the hard work that CitySquare does every day on the front lines of fighting poverty and addressing the wellness needs of the whole person,” said Meredith Bjorck, chief legal officer for HMS. “We are proud to partner with an organization that shares so many synergies with our overall mission of making the healthcare system work better for everyone – including those most in need within our community.”

Founded in 1988, CitySquare has grown into a broad community development organization offering a comprehensive array of social services that address four key areas related to the persistence of poverty: hunger, health, housing and hope. Its on-site food pantry serves 2.4 million pounds of food annually to more than 140,000 neighbors. Additionally, CitySquare is home to a community clinic and provides about 900 units of housing for neighbors via multiple housing programs.

“We are so appreciative of HMS’ support of CitySquare,” said John Siburt, president and chief operating officer for CitySquare. “Their generous monetary donation as well as the giving of time and talent of their employees is uplifting to all of us. We look forward to a great partnership with HMS as we work together to fight against poverty and address social determinants of health within our community.”

About HMS

