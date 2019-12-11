SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector , the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Fohn as President and Chief Executive Officer. Fohn will also join the NeuVector Board of Directors. Fei Huang, NeuVector co-founder, will become Chief Strategy Officer for the company.



Fohn brings over 20 years of information security corporate leadership to NeuVector, including leading WhiteHat Security as CEO. While at WhiteHat, Fohn led the company through a period of rapid growth, expanding the workforce from eight employees to more than 300. Under her leadership, WhiteHat was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s “Top 100 Most Promising Companies” and by Gartner as a leader in the Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing.

In 2013, Forbes recognized Fohn as one of eleven women executives that have started “amazing companies” and she also received the first of four Stevie Awards for Woman of the Year in Technology, Female Executive of the Year, and Women Helping Women in Business.

In November 2014, Fohn joined Remotium, a leader in mobile virtualization, and led the company to a successful acquisition by Avast Software in eight months.

In 2018, Fohn was named a gold winner in the 13th Annual IT World Awards in the Women in IT category, awarded by Network Products Guide.

Most recently, Fohn was president and CEO of Rundeck, the leader in digital business process automation.

“Expanding our management team to include Stephanie as CEO is the natural next step for NeuVector,” said Fei Huang, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of NeuVector. “With Stephanie’s leadership we will continue our rapid growth in serving the container security needs of large enterprises around the globe. Stephanie’s expertise in application security and DevOps are specifically valuable for NeuVector as the leading full lifecycle container security platform,” continued Huang.

“I’m thrilled to join NeuVector at this important stage in the company’s growth,” commented Fohn. “The NeuVector container security platform is extremely robust and highly-valued throughout the market and by customers. We see tremendous opportunity as companies continue to move to the cloud and adopt cloud-based application strategies. Our goal is to take advantage of these market opportunities as we continue to grow NeuVector.”

“Stephanie’s unique combination of industry expertise, hands-on operating experience and leadership skills are an ideal fit for NeuVector,” said Lars Leckie, Managing Partner, Hummer Winblad Venture Partners. “As more companies adopt Kubernetes-based container strategies, the complexity and need for purpose-built container security grows. With the addition of Stephanie to the leadership team, NeuVector is well-positioned for continued success.”

About NeuVector

NeuVector, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, delivers uncompromising end-to-end security from DevOps vulnerability protection to complete run-time security. The NeuVector security platform offers cloud-native, automated protection for Kubernetes and OpenShift environments with the industry’s only next generation container firewall with packet-level interrogation and enforcement. NeuVector customers include global leaders in financial services, healthcare, transportation, publishing and other industries. NeuVector partners with Alibaba, AWS, Docker, Google Cloud, IBM, Microsoft Azure, Rancher, Red Hat, and others. Founded by industry veterans from Fortinet, VMware, and Trend Micro, NeuVector has developed patent-pending behavioral learning for container security.

