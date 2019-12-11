BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today introduced new innovations in Cerence Drive, its technology and solutions portfolio for automakers and IoT providers to build high-quality, intelligent voice assistant experiences and speech-enabled applications. Cerence Drive today powers AI-based, voice-enabled assistants in approximately 300 million cars from nearly every major automaker in the world, including Audi, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Geely, GM, SAIC, Toyota, and many more.
The Cerence Drive portfolio offers a distinct, hybrid approach with both on-board and cloud-based technologies that include voice recognition, natural language understanding (NLU), text-to-speech (TTS), speech signal enhancement (SSE), and more. These technologies can be deployed and tightly integrated with the wide variety of systems, sensors and interfaces found in today’s connected cars. The latest version of Cerence Drive includes a variety of new features to elevate the in-car experience:
“Improving the experience for drivers and creating curated technology that feels unique and harmonious with our partners’ brands have been true motivators since we started our new journey as Cerence, and that extends to our latest innovations in Cerence Drive,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “Cerence Drive, our flagship offering, is the driving force behind our promise of a truly moving in-car experience for our customers and their drivers, and our new innovations announced today are core to making that mission a reality. ”
Cerence Drive’s newest features are available now for automakers worldwide. To learn more about Cerence Drive, visit www.cerence.com/solutions. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and almost 300 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.
