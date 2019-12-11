DENVER, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoShepard, a Colorado-based technology company focused on helping marijuana cultivators plan, review and measure crops digitally while capturing and delivering compliance data to government regulatory agencies, today announced the ability of its mobile cannabis data entry application to operate offline.

The GeoShepard application allows cannabis cultivators to automate the data entry of compliance information into METRC, the end-to-end tracking and tracing solution specifically designed for government agencies regulating legalized marijuana. Twelve states, the District of Columbia and Colorado’s industrial hemp industry all rely on METRC for monitoring the cannabis industry.

“Keeping up with everything that goes into complying with state regulations — charting growth stages, monitoring inventory, tracking weights and more — can be incredibly challenging. This is especially true considering how essential compliance is to preserving a grower’s reputation and their license to operate,” said Jay Lineberry, CTO at GeoShepard. “Offline functionality is something our clients have been clamoring for, and we’re happy we’re able to meet their needs with this new feature. Now, outdoor growers and gardens with weak or no Wi-Fi connections can leverage our innovative solution to automate data entry — even when they’re offline.”

The offline functionality enables users to scan and weigh the plants while offline. Then when a network connection is made, users bring the application back online to complete the review and submit to the server. GeoShepard’s offline mode takes advantage of all of the same features as the current version, including harvest, waste, change phase, change rooms, package and more. In offline mode the data is initially stored in the phone until the user can connect again to the internet. Then the technology stores all relevant information to the GeoShepard cloud, saving significant time and money and providing additional transparency for cultivators until they are ready to submit the data to METRC.

GeoShepard will be demonstrating this new feature at the MJBizCon conference on December 11-13, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV at booth #7319. The updated app will be available for users to download on December 30, 2019.

Through the combination of the mobile application and a wireless NTEP-certified smart scale, GeoShepard removes the friction of METRC portal data entry, eliminating expensive mistakes and cutting down on a significant amount of labor. The software helps cultivators with the capture and delivery of compliance data to various government agencies, ultimately regulating the growth and distribution of legal cannabis across the country.

Currently, GeoShepard has seen the software monitor the harvesting of more than 200,000 plants in 2019, representing over 200% growth for the company this year and saving users an average of 42% on their harvesting labor costs. For more information about GeoShepard or the company’s mobile cannabis data entry applications, please visit: https://geoshepard.com/.



About GeoShepard

GeoShepard is a Colorado-based technology company focused on bringing insights and transparency to the recreational and medical marijuana industries. GeoShepard helps cultivators plan, review and measure crops digitally while capturing and delivering compliance data to government agencies regulating the growth and distribution of marijuana. The technology stores all relevant information to the cloud, saving significant time and money and providing additional transparency for cultivators. The SaaS platform delivers measurable advantages, including:

Ease of Use: GeoShepard technology eliminated the need for hand-written records, increasing accuracy for cultivators.





Employee Control: Different permission levels allow cultivators to employee access to all information. The time-stamp feature increases transparency and responsibility and supports profitability by monitoring employee workflow





Optimization: User studies show a significant decrease in labor time, increasing profitability for users.





User studies show a significant decrease in labor time, increasing profitability for users. Planning: GeoShepard technology allows cultivators to view and analyze operations in real-time. Stored information helps cultivators learn from past harvests to increase yields and profitability.



