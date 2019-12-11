A major expansion of RigNet’s AVI to meet customers’ growing expectations

Agnostic to any video equipment or video feed – analog and digital

Real-time situational awareness analytics for automated remote monitoring

Low bandwidth use over satellite networks, regardless of number of video streams

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions, today launched a major expansion of its Adaptive Video Intelligence (AVI) suite called AVI LIVE. The market’s leading product for bandwidth-optimized secure video streams, now has a complete content management system and trigger- based workflows to significantly reduce requirements for “eyes-on-glass” monitoring. The completely redesigned user interface improves the viewing experience while accessing multiple video streams across devices and improves remote camera access control features in shared-customer environments. No other system provides more enterprise flexibility to control, stream, and record video with motion analytics from any type of camera or video codec.

“AVI LIVE offers an expanded video intelligence system that maximizes our customers’ investment in their remote video systems while providing secure cloud-based storage and real-time access,” said Edward Traupman, RigNet’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Products and Services. “This state-of-the-art video intelligence suite leverages RigNet’s exclusive video compression technology, reducing bandwidth requirements by more than 80% and providing military-grade encryption to ensure the highest level of data protection.”

AVI LIVE remains agnostic to a location’s existing video technologies, such as CCTV, analog, IP, thermal, drones, wearables, ROVs, diver units and other camera systems. With RigNet’s exclusive video compression technology, streams are delivered over any IP network and can achieve more than 80% bandwidth savings compared to other available video compression standards, such as H.264 and MPEG-4. Facilities and remote operation centers will now benefit from cost-efficient, high-quality video streams with ultra-low bandwidth usage by migrating from on-premise storage to cloud-based storage.

To learn more, visit https://www.rig.net/AVILIVE

About RigNet, Inc.:

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.rig.net.

