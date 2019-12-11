Partnership with ARC Industries Positions Individuals for Employment

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc., (OTCQB: INLX) a cloud-based document solutions provider, announced today four students have graduated from the company’s innovative Medicaid Training Services.

This program, in partnership with ARC Industries (ARC), focuses on training developmentally disabled individuals, giving them marketable skills that enable them to seek employment. In this model, the Intellinetics document scanning operation creates an immersive training environment ideal for hard and soft skills development critical to supporting the program goal of long-term employment for participants. The current graduates will primarily be performing document preparation, document scanning, and similar image conversion and automation tasks.

“We are thrilled to have our first graduates after less than a year since the launch of this program,” said James F. DeSocio , President & CEO of Intellinetics. “We are proud to be so instrumental in helping our students achieve their goal of finding their place in the world. And we are showing corporate America how they can benefit from hiring our students. Everyone wins – the participants, Intellinetics and our customers who have the satisfaction of being part of a solution for those seeking job training. We are living our corporate mission and doing the right thing while underscoring the company’s continued growth in the human services market.”

Modeled after an educational environment, participants move through various levels of training in order to “graduate” which occurs in close collaboration with ARC’s employment services for a seamless transition to full-time employment. All training occurs at Intellinetics’ corporate headquarters where participants gain experience working and contributing to a vibrant, high technology environment, interacting with Intellinetics employees, including participating in company events, meetings and lunches.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based content services software provider. Its IntelliCloud™ suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies and growth. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com .