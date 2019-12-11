NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MDS.UN) – LDIC Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.05793 per Class A unit and US$0.05625 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before December 31, 2019 to unitholders of record on December 18, 2019.
