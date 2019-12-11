MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce its maiden resource estimation on the Cheechoo gold property, wholly owned by Sirios, located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
The resource estimation, based on an open-pit constrained model, results in:
This resource estimation (Table 1) excludes the gold mineralization outlined between the south side of the current resource pit and the southern border of the property, as shown in the figures below (Figures 1 and 2). This maiden mineral resource is situated 100% on Sirios’ property and is tabulated based on the variable sensitivities to the cut-off grade in Table 2.
Dominique Doucet, President and CEO, states "We are very pleased with our maiden mineral resource estimation for the Cheechoo project. This is a significant milestone for the company, and we are quite confident that in the near future, we can increase the grade and size of the deposit with additional work and negotiations with adjacent property owners. Our project has numerous positive characteristics, that include excellent gold recovery, as shown by our recent metallurgical work, a low strip ratio of 1.1:1, proximity to existing infrastructure and excellent exploration potential, to name a few."
|Table 1: Pit-constrained Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cheechoo Project
|Classification
|Tonnage
|Grade
|Ounces
|(t)
|Au (g/t)
|Au (oz)
|Inferred
|71,000,000
|0.69
|1,600,000
Notes to the MRE Table 1:
Figure 1 Plan view. The grey-shaded pit contains the maiden resource estimation of 1.6 Moz of gold.
Figure 2 Section view. The grey-shaded pit contains the maiden resource estimation of 1.6 Moz of gold.
|Table 2: Cheechoo Project cut-off grade sensitivity table
|Cut-off Grade
|Pitshell limited by claim boundaries
|Tonnage
|Grade
|Ounces
|(t)
|Au (g/t)
|Au (oz)
|0.50
|37,300,000
|0.97
|1,200,000
|0.40
|50,500,000
|0.83
|1,400,000
|0.30
|71,000,000
|0.69
|1,600,000
|0.25
|84,400,000
|0.63
|1,700,000
|0.20
|99,500,000
|0.57
|1,800,000
The mineral resource estimate has been prepared by consulting firm BBA Inc. in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). The estimate is based on data from 270 diamond drill holes totaling 64,212.45 metres and 385 channels for 3,214.88 metres completed by Sirios between 2012 and April 2019. The full technical report will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation’s issuer profile within 45 days. The effective date of the current mineral resource estimate is December 6, 2019.
This mineral resource estimate reflects geological modeling of the Cheechoo deposit which is typical of Reduced Intrusion Related Gold Deposits. Free native gold is common in the deposit especially in the numerous discrete high-grade gold zones occurring within the low-grade envelope. It is characterized by homogeneous low-grade gold mineralization associated with traces of fine sulfide mineralization hosted in a folded granodiorite – tonalite intrusive surrounded by metasedimentary rocks.
The potential for adding additional resources is considered favourable and will be the focus of future exploration programs.
The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Dominique Doucet, P.Eng. President and CEO of Sirios Resources Inc. and Mr. Jordi Turcotte, P. Geo. Senior Geologist who are “Qualified Persons” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).
About the Cheechoo Property
The Cheechoo Property, located 200 km east of Wemindji, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, is wholly owned by Sirios. It covers an area of 75 km² within two non-contiguous claim blocks totaling 145 claims. The Cheechoo gold deposit, which is on the main block of 121 claims, is located at 15 km to the south-east of the Eleonore Gold Mine of Newmont Goldcorp.
About Sirios
Founded in 1995, Sirios Resources develops and explores its own mining exploration projects. Pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, over the years, Sirios is focusing on its flagship gold project Cheechoo, the 2016 discovery of the year in Quebec.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
The estimate of Inferred Mineral Resources mentioned in this press release conform to National Instrument 43-101 standards and was prepared by Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo., independent qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101 guidelines. The effective date of the estimate is December 6, 2019. The above-mentioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity.
