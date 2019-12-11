CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix” or the "Company") (TSX: RVX) today announced that Dr. Eldon Smith has stepped down from the Board of Directors, effective today.



“We would like to thank Eldon for his many years of service and wish him all the best,” said Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO of the Company. “We appreciate Eldon’s many contributions and guidance over the years, helping to greatly advance our programs, and are excited to continue the development of apabetalone. The major opportunities in front of us are numerous. We continue to aggressively pursue a multi-point strategy that includes potential breakthrough status filings with regulators and strategic partnerships for multiple indications. All this on the heels of recent significant BETonMACE results which produced very encouraging data, particularly in the chronic kidney disease and cognitive decline patient groups. In addition, we uncovered positive surprise findings when apabetalone is combined with the new generation of diabetes drugs – SGLT2 inhibitors – in this CVD patient population. We look forward to providing further updates in the near future and look forward to a very prosperous 2020.”

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information relating to the ongoing development and potential commercialization plans for apabetalone, potential breakthrough status filings with regulators and the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.